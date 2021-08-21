Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

News wrap: Top stories in Troy

Posted by 
Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 7 days ago

(TROY, AL) What’s going on in Troy? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alabama / mynbc15.com

Ultimate Alabama Athletes: Willie Davenport

Ultimate Alabama Athletes: Willie Davenport

TROY, Ala. (WPMI) — Today’s ultimate athlete is Willie Davenport. He excelled at track and won the gold medal in the 110-meter event at the 1968 Olympic games in Mexico City. Davenport ran in 4 Olympic games and competed in the fifth Olympics as a member of the 4 man... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Troy / troytrojans.com

Preview: Troy hosts weekend tournament to open 2021 campaign

Preview: Troy hosts weekend tournament to open 2021 campaign

TROY, Ala. – Troy soccer will kickoff the 2021-22 athletic year this weekend when they host the Troy Tournament. The Trojans will open the 2021 campaign against Nicholls State at 7 p.m. on Friday and Alabama A&M on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tournament Details. Location: Troy, Ala. Watch: ESPN+ (Only... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Troy / youtube.com

OneTROY Weekend set to kick off Trojan Athletics

OneTROY Weekend set to kick off Trojan Athletics

The weekend entails football, volleyball, soccer games and a bunch of free Troy gear Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Troy / troy.edu

Alumnus Bheodari named Aviation General Manager of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Alumnus Bheodari named Aviation General Manager of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Troy University alumnus Balram “B” Bheodari has been named a lead executive over Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta. Bheodari was named aviation general manager just two months after serving in the role on an interim basis. He began his career in aviation in the U.S. Army before stepping into a deputy general manager position at the airport. Read more

Comments / 0

Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
115
Followers
392
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy