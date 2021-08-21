News wrap: Top stories in Troy
(TROY, AL) What’s going on in Troy? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Ultimate Alabama Athletes: Willie Davenport
TROY, Ala. (WPMI) — Today's ultimate athlete is Willie Davenport. He excelled at track and won the gold medal in the 110-meter event at the 1968 Olympic games in Mexico City. Davenport ran in 4 Olympic games and competed in the fifth Olympics as a member of the 4 man
Preview: Troy hosts weekend tournament to open 2021 campaign
TROY, Ala. – Troy soccer will kickoff the 2021-22 athletic year this weekend when they host the Troy Tournament. The Trojans will open the 2021 campaign against Nicholls State at 7 p.m. on Friday and Alabama A&M on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tournament Details. Location: Troy, Ala. Watch: ESPN+ (Only
OneTROY Weekend set to kick off Trojan Athletics
The weekend entails football, volleyball, soccer games and a bunch of free Troy gear
Alumnus Bheodari named Aviation General Manager of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Troy University alumnus Balram "B" Bheodari has been named a lead executive over Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta. Bheodari was named aviation general manager just two months after serving in the role on an interim basis. He began his career in aviation in the U.S. Army before stepping into a deputy general manager position at the airport.
