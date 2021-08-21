What's up: Top news in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) The news in Batesville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

UACCB partners with organization to aid low-income students BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Attending college is an expensive endeavor, and even attending a community college like the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville can prove too much for some. But a new partnership the university has might finally pull those dreams into reach. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity... Read more

Schowengerdt Joins Athletic Training Staff BATESVILLE — Lyon College head athletic trainer, Emily Wallace, announced that Sarah Schowengerdt has joined the staff as an assistant athletic trainer. “I am thrilled to have Sarah joining the Lyon family,” said Wallace. “Her passion for athletic training will make her an invaluable addition to our staff.”. Schowengerdt comes... Read more

Moyer turning page on his racing career Arkansas dirt track fans may get to see Batesville's Billy Moyer on the track again after this weekend, but it doesn't seem likely. Moyer, who was inducted into the Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002 and has 847 career main event victories, plans to compete in the 29th annual Comp Cams Topless 100 tonight, Friday and Saturday at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove. But he has entered into a business partnership in Arizona and has placed his Batesville home, race shop and entire racing operation for sale. Read more

