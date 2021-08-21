Cancel
Batesville, AR

What's up: Top news in Batesville

Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 7 days ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) The news in Batesville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Batesville / kait8.com

UACCB partners with organization to aid low-income students

UACCB partners with organization to aid low-income students

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Attending college is an expensive endeavor, and even attending a community college like the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville can prove too much for some. But a new partnership the university has might finally pull those dreams into reach. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity... Read more

Batesville / guardonline.com

Schowengerdt Joins Athletic Training Staff

Schowengerdt Joins Athletic Training Staff

BATESVILLE — Lyon College head athletic trainer, Emily Wallace, announced that Sarah Schowengerdt has joined the staff as an assistant athletic trainer. “I am thrilled to have Sarah joining the Lyon family,” said Wallace. “Her passion for athletic training will make her an invaluable addition to our staff.”. Schowengerdt comes... Read more

Batesville / arkansasonline.com

Moyer turning page on his racing career

Moyer turning page on his racing career

Arkansas dirt track fans may get to see Batesville's Billy Moyer on the track again after this weekend, but it doesn't seem likely. Moyer, who was inducted into the Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002 and has 847 career main event victories, plans to compete in the 29th annual Comp Cams Topless 100 tonight, Friday and Saturday at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove. But he has entered into a business partnership in Arizona and has placed his Batesville home, race shop and entire racing operation for sale. Read more

Batesville / youtube.com

1060 Allen Chapel Road, Batesville, AR, 72501 Tour - $95,000

1060 Allen Chapel Road, Batesville, AR, 72501 Tour - $95,000

Represented by: Stacey Rogers For more information, call (870) 307-3300 or email stacey.rogers@crye-leike.com Crye-Leike Franchise - Batesville,(870) 698-9999. 2 Bedrooms - 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath This adorable 2BR/1.5BA nestled on 1.27 acres is full of cottage-farmhouse charm. Large open kitchen and dining area. Hardwood floors. Attached single garage. Bald Eagle Barn and Refrigerator will convey. Read more

Batesville Updates

Batesville Updates

Batesville, AR
With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

