Palmer, AK

Palmer news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(PALMER, AK) What’s going on in Palmer? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Alaska / adn.com

In Palmer, a busy scene as workers prepare for the return of the Alaska State Fair

In Palmer, a busy scene as workers prepare for the return of the Alaska State Fair

Vendors and construction workers are busy getting ready for the Alaska State Fair, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the fair has been expanded to 14 days in order to spread out fair crowds, according to marketing manager Melissa Keefe. “We are anticipating just... Read more

Palmer / frontiersman.com

Last Friday Fling of the 2021 season this week

Last Friday Fling of the 2021 season this week

WASILLA — The last Friday Fling of the 2021 season is this week. The conclusion of downtown Palmer’s cherished community marketplace is seen by many as an indication that summer has come to end. “Summer flew by as normal,” Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ailis Vann said. According... Read more

Palmer / frontiersman.com

School board discusses contact tracing

School board discusses contact tracing

PALMER — Over 16,000 Mat-Su Borough School District students returned to in-person classes on Wednesday at school buildings all across the Valley. The MSBSD School Board held a meeting later Wednesday night where the district’s COVID-19 mitigation policies were under intense scrutiny. The meeting opened with three consecutive public commenters... Read more

Alaska / frontiersman.com

Alaska's largest coaster Aftershock unveiled at state fair

Alaska's largest coaster Aftershock unveiled at state fair

PALMER — An aftershock is not something that Alaskans may have considered thrilling, that is before the Alaska State Fair opens this weekend. Debuting at the Fair this year will be Golden Wheel Amusements largest roller coaster in Alaska, the “Aftershock.” Made by Interpark in Modena, Italy, this gravitational style coaster stands at 40 feet tall and reaches speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. Read more

ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

