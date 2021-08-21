Palmer news wrap: What’s trending

(PALMER, AK) What’s going on in Palmer? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

In Palmer, a busy scene as workers prepare for the return of the Alaska State Fair Vendors and construction workers are busy getting ready for the Alaska State Fair, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the fair has been expanded to 14 days in order to spread out fair crowds, according to marketing manager Melissa Keefe. "We are anticipating just...

Last Friday Fling of the 2021 season this week WASILLA — The last Friday Fling of the 2021 season is this week. The conclusion of downtown Palmer's cherished community marketplace is seen by many as an indication that summer has come to end. "Summer flew by as normal," Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ailis Vann said. According...

School board discusses contact tracing PALMER — Over 16,000 Mat-Su Borough School District students returned to in-person classes on Wednesday at school buildings all across the Valley. The MSBSD School Board held a meeting later Wednesday night where the district's COVID-19 mitigation policies were under intense scrutiny. The meeting opened with three consecutive public commenters...

