Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deridder, LA

Top stories trending in Deridder

Posted by 
Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 7 days ago

(DERIDDER, LA) The news in Deridder never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Deridder / kalb.com

DeRidder train accident leaves one dead

DeRidder train accident leaves one dead

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office and DeRidder Police Department responded to a call Tuesday, August 18, just before noon, about a train that derailed and claimed the life of one person. The train accident happened at a rock yard just outside of city limits, near S.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Deridder / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 520 W 8th Street, Deridder, LA 70634 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 520 W 8th Street, Deridder, LA 70634 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://520W8thStreet.C21.com 520 W 8th Street Deridder, LA 70634 MLS 191748 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1250 Sq. Ft. Possible investment opportunity! This 3/2 cottage in the heart of DeRidder features 2 living areas, solid wood doors, great natural lighting and a storage shed on a nice lot. It is need of significant renovations, however the blueprint is there to make this house a charming home, schedule your showing today! Contact Agent: Jennifer Sproles Bessette Realty, Inc. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Deridder / americanpress.com

Beauregard hospital suspends elective procedures amid COVID battle

Beauregard hospital suspends elective procedures amid COVID battle

Medical officials at the Beauregard Health System Hospital in DeRidder are facing dire circumstances this week, as all elective surgeries and procedures have been temporarily halted amid the hospital’s battle against COVID-19. Chief Medical Officer David Jones said officials will meet Thursday to discuss the plan for elective procedures at the hospital moving forward. He said all available physicians and nurses have been moving from the surgical unit to the emergency department to assist with the overwhelming number of patients seeking medical attention from COVID-19 symptoms. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Deridder / beauregarddailynews.net

Submit names for honor, memory banner for DJWC Annual Cancer Walk by Sept 17

Submit names for honor, memory banner for DJWC Annual Cancer Walk by Sept 17

The DeRidder Junior Women's Club deadline to add names of those who currently have or have passed away from cancer to the honor banner and memory that will be hung downtown DeRidder is Sept 17. There is no cost to have names added to the banner. "As long as they... Read more

Comments / 0

Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
121
Followers
338
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deridder, LA
Deridder, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy