Top stories trending in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) What’s going on in Sonora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Home For Sale: 21437 Crystal Falls, Sonora, CA 95370 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://21437CrystalFalls.C21.com 21437 Crystal Falls Sonora, CA 95370 MLS 20211318 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 1980 Sq. Ft. Live where you want to live!! In the pines away from everything. Great as a primary home or just a getaway. This lovely home features a kitchen with lots of cabinets and island, electric range, open floor plan with pellet stove in the family room, lots of light and dining area. Two bedroom and a bath/laundry room on the first floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Good size back yard with hot tub. There are deer and wild turkeys in the area. HOA includes 2 lakes, horse stables, basket ball and tennis courts, gym, and club house. Contact Agent: Norma Baker Wildwood Properties, Inc. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Stanislaus National Forest included in extended red flag area, Cal Fire issues warning The tinder-dry, 1,400-square-mile Stanislaus National Forest is included in an extended red flag warning area for critical fire weather conditions and potential for extreme fire behavior through 11 a.m. Thursday, and the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit has issued a warning urging people to be extremely careful to avoid accidental fire starts this week. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Sonora police chaplain reflects on first months in position Randy Ehle, a Sonora Police Department chaplain, describes himself as a "first responder to the first responders." "When an officer has a critical incident, I hope they have enough of a relationship with me where they can ask, ‘Can we go talk?’ " Ehle, 57, of Sonora, said. Since joining... Read more

LATEST NEWS