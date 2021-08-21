Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

Top stories trending in Sonora

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 7 days ago

(SONORA, CA) What’s going on in Sonora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sonora / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 21437 Crystal Falls, Sonora, CA 95370 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 21437 Crystal Falls, Sonora, CA 95370 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://21437CrystalFalls.C21.com 21437 Crystal Falls Sonora, CA 95370 MLS 20211318 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 1980 Sq. Ft. Live where you want to live!! In the pines away from everything. Great as a primary home or just a getaway. This lovely home features a kitchen with lots of cabinets and island, electric range, open floor plan with pellet stove in the family room, lots of light and dining area. Two bedroom and a bath/laundry room on the first floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Good size back yard with hot tub. There are deer and wild turkeys in the area. HOA includes 2 lakes, horse stables, basket ball and tennis courts, gym, and club house. Contact Agent: Norma Baker Wildwood Properties, Inc. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Tuolumne / uniondemocrat.com

Stanislaus National Forest included in extended red flag area, Cal Fire issues warning

Stanislaus National Forest included in extended red flag area, Cal Fire issues warning

The tinder-dry, 1,400-square-mile Stanislaus National Forest is included in an extended red flag warning area for critical fire weather conditions and potential for extreme fire behavior through 11 a.m. Thursday, and the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit has issued a warning urging people to be extremely careful to avoid accidental fire starts this week. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Sonora / uniondemocrat.com

Sonora police chaplain reflects on first months in position

Sonora police chaplain reflects on first months in position

Randy Ehle, a Sonora Police Department chaplain, describes himself as a "first responder to the first responders." "When an officer has a critical incident, I hope they have enough of a relationship with me where they can ask, ‘Can we go talk?’ " Ehle, 57, of Sonora, said. Since joining... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Tuolumne County / mymotherlode.com

August Events And Fundraisers

August Events And Fundraisers

There are several farmers’ markets and a few fundraising events planned. First, the 15th Annual Meals on Wheels Fundraiser will be on Star 92.7 KZSQ tomorrow, Friday, August 20 from 9 AM to 11 AM. The radiothon, hosted by Clarke Broadcasting celebrates Sierra Senior Providers, Inc. 25th anniversary of bringing hot, nutritious Meals on Wheels deliveries to homebound seniors aged 60 and older. Donations will help the Meals on Wheels program in Tuolumne County. Call 533-2622 to donate and view the event listing for the link to donate online here. Read more

Comments / 0

Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
84
Followers
373
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Sonora, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy