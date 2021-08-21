Top stories trending in Sonora
(SONORA, CA) What’s going on in Sonora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Home For Sale: 21437 Crystal Falls, Sonora, CA 95370 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://21437CrystalFalls.C21.com 21437 Crystal Falls Sonora, CA 95370 MLS 20211318 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 1980 Sq. Ft. Live where you want to live!! In the pines away from everything. Great as a primary home or just a getaway. This lovely home features a kitchen with lots of cabinets and island, electric range, open floor plan with pellet stove in the family room, lots of light and dining area. Two bedroom and a bath/laundry room on the first floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Good size back yard with hot tub. There are deer and wild turkeys in the area. HOA includes 2 lakes, horse stables, basket ball and tennis courts, gym, and club house. Contact Agent: Norma Baker Wildwood Properties, Inc. Read more
Stanislaus National Forest included in extended red flag area, Cal Fire issues warning
The tinder-dry, 1,400-square-mile Stanislaus National Forest is included in an extended red flag warning area for critical fire weather conditions and potential for extreme fire behavior through 11 a.m. Thursday, and the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit has issued a warning urging people to be extremely careful to avoid accidental fire starts this week. Read more
Sonora police chaplain reflects on first months in position
Randy Ehle, a Sonora Police Department chaplain, describes himself as a "first responder to the first responders." "When an officer has a critical incident, I hope they have enough of a relationship with me where they can ask, ‘Can we go talk?’ " Ehle, 57, of Sonora, said. Since joining... Read more
August Events And Fundraisers
There are several farmers’ markets and a few fundraising events planned. First, the 15th Annual Meals on Wheels Fundraiser will be on Star 92.7 KZSQ tomorrow, Friday, August 20 from 9 AM to 11 AM. The radiothon, hosted by Clarke Broadcasting celebrates Sierra Senior Providers, Inc. 25th anniversary of bringing hot, nutritious Meals on Wheels deliveries to homebound seniors aged 60 and older. Donations will help the Meals on Wheels program in Tuolumne County. Call 533-2622 to donate and view the event listing for the link to donate online here. Read more
Comments / 0