Keene news wrap: What’s trending

Three charged with theft for allegedly scamming elderly man out of more than $40,000 in Keene
Three Keene residents are facing theft and narcotics charges, after police claim they conspired to steal over $40,000 from an elderly man in what officials described as an “elaborate confidence scam.”. On Aug. 12, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Keene police became aware of a possible elderly exploitation... Read more
you think with TV at amount of money they would have bought some personal hygiene products.
how are they arrested for narcotics when the article didnt mention any drugs being found?
Census: Cheshire County at a loss
The U.S. population grew 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020. New Hampshire’s increased by 4.6 percent. Cheshire County’s shrunk. According to census results released this month, the county was one of three in New Hampshire — along with Sullivan and Coos — to lose population in the past decade. Cheshire County’s population fell by 659 people to 76,458, a decline of 0.9 percent. Read more
New Hampshire needs to bring UP the minimum wage. People can't make a living on it, unless they work a lot of overtime. Look at the states around it, TRY to match what they're paying.
Keene Skatepark nears fundraising goal for makeover next year
The long-awaited overhaul of the Keene Skatepark has finally found a home — its current lot. The initial plan was to move the 9,800-square-foot skatepark from its location off Gilbo Avenue to a larger space in the city, according to Andy Bohannon, Keene's director of parks, recreation and facilities. But... Read more
Cedarcrest to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees
Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities will require its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the Keene nonprofit announced Wednesday. All staff members will need to be fully vaccinated against the viral disease by Sept. 3, according to President and CEO Cathy Gray. "With the growing concerns regarding the resurgence... Read more