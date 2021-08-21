Cancel
Keene, NH

Keene news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 7 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Here are today’s top stories from the Keene area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Keene / unionleader.com

Three charged with theft for allegedly scamming elderly man out of more than $40,000 in Keene

Three charged with theft for allegedly scamming elderly man out of more than $40,000 in Keene

Three Keene residents are facing theft and narcotics charges, after police claim they conspired to steal over $40,000 from an elderly man in what officials described as an “elaborate confidence scam.”. On Aug. 12, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Keene police became aware of a possible elderly exploitation... Read more

Comments
avatar

you think with TV at amount of money they would have bought some personal hygiene products.

1 like

avatar

how are they arrested for narcotics when the article didnt mention any drugs being found?

Cheshire County / sentinelsource.com

Census: Cheshire County at a loss

Census: Cheshire County at a loss

The U.S. population grew 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020. New Hampshire’s increased by 4.6 percent. Cheshire County’s shrunk. According to census results released this month, the county was one of three in New Hampshire — along with Sullivan and Coos — to lose population in the past decade. Cheshire County’s population fell by 659 people to 76,458, a decline of 0.9 percent. Read more

Comments
avatar

New Hampshire needs to bring UP the minimum wage. People can't make a living on it, unless they work a lot of overtime. Look at the states around it, TRY to match what they're paying.

Keene / sentinelsource.com

Keene Skatepark nears fundraising goal for makeover next year

Keene Skatepark nears fundraising goal for makeover next year

The long-awaited overhaul of the Keene Skatepark has finally found a home — its current lot. The initial plan was to move the 9,800-square-foot skatepark from its location off Gilbo Avenue to a larger space in the city, according to Andy Bohannon, Keene's director of parks, recreation and facilities. But... Read more

Keene / sentinelsource.com

Cedarcrest to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees

Cedarcrest to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees

Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities will require its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the Keene nonprofit announced Wednesday. All staff members will need to be fully vaccinated against the viral disease by Sept. 3, according to President and CEO Cathy Gray. "With the growing concerns regarding the resurgence... Read more

Comments / 0

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

