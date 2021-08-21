Keene news wrap: What’s trending

Census: Cheshire County at a loss

The U.S. population grew 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020. New Hampshire’s increased by 4.6 percent. Cheshire County’s shrunk. According to census results released this month, the county was one of three in New Hampshire — along with Sullivan and Coos — to lose population in the past decade. Cheshire County’s population fell by 659 people to 76,458, a decline of 0.9 percent. Read more