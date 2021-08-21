Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Trending local news in Immokalee

Posted by 
Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 7 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) What’s going on in Immokalee? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Immokalee / winknews.com

Immokalee doctor works to curb COVID-19 spread in community

Immokalee doctor works to curb COVID-19 spread in community

Hospitals and clinics in Southwest Florida are struggling as the coronavirus surges, but it’s the small community clinics that really need help. We spoke to a doctor at an Immokalee clinic, and limited resources for patients are making things more difficult. Most people in Immokalee live in small homes with... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Florida / wdbo.com

Florida deli flooded with 1-star Google reviews after viral hiring sign triggers huge blowback

Florida deli flooded with 1-star Google reviews after viral hiring sign triggers huge blowback

As retail stores and restaurants and bars struggle to find employees during the pandemic and subsequent government unemployment payments, some restaurants are getting creative with their attempts to hire staff. Yet, a Melbourne, Florida, Jason’s Deli is getting flooded with 1-star Google reviews after their ‘now hiring’ sign went viral... Read more

Comments
avatar

I don't see anything wrong or offensive here. Seems pretty straight up. Performance, experience and expectation based pay. All good.

1127 likes 14 dislikes 223 replies

avatar

Very cool. The folks who think this is somehow offensive are definitely the the ones the don't wanna hire. Brilliant to weed them out right from the start.😉

818 likes 12 dislikes 34 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Immokalee / youtube.com

5577 Aquila Ave, Immokalee, FL Presented by Marta Valle.

5577 Aquila Ave, Immokalee, FL Presented by Marta Valle.

Click to see more: https://5577AquilaAv.TheBestListing.com 5577 Aquila Ave Immokalee, FL 34142 Contact Marta Valle for more information. MVP Realty 239-232-5563 Relax from the stress of life in this meticulously maintained, light and bright Balboa. Sip tea or nap on your cozy and cushioned, built-in kitchen bench – a chef's dream with extra storage. This house fascinates with its many and multifaceted upgrades: crown molding, trendy level 4 wood plank tiles, spectacular level 4 granite countertops, stylish white level 5 kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, convenient pull-out shelves and pull-out garbage cans, large single bowl undermount kitchen sink, cutting-edge chandelier, contemporary fans, additional recessed lights, raised bathroom sinks and toilets, frameless shower enclosure with an upgrade trim, undermount bathroom sinks, marble window sills, alarm system, Nest smart thermostat, and overhead garage storage rack and more. Add your own touch: convert the flex space to a breakfast nook, office space or sunroom; screen in the front porch and add one in the back; and fence in your backyard. Take advantage of the state-of-the-art clubhouse with resort style pool, gym, club activities, dog park, outdoor fitness equipment, and so much more. License Number: SL3464123 Licensed In: FL Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Immokalee / winknews.com

Immokalee doctor works to curb COVID-19 spread in community

Immokalee doctor works to curb COVID-19 spread in community

Hospitals and clinics in Southwest Florida are struggling as the coronavirus surges, but it’s the small community clinics that really need help. We spoke to a doctor at an Immokalee clinic, and limited resources for patients are making things more difficult. Most people in Immokalee live in small homes with... Read more

Comments / 0

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
64
Followers
403
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Immokalee, FL
Government
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy