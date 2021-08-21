Top stories trending in Marion
Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine stops in Marion
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Illinois Republican Gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine made a campaign stop in Marion today at the Veteran's Airport of Southern Illinois to speak with supporters. Rabine is one of two other republicans, Darren Bailey and Paul Schimpf, looking to unseat Governor JB Pritzker in the 2022 election. Rabine,... Read more
5pm Gary Rabine hopes to defeat 'dictator' Gov. JB Pritzker
“Dementia Live” program spreads awareness, seeks to generate empathy toward Alzheimer’s patients
Hospice workers in Marion who work in close contact with Alzheimer’s and dementia patients have created a project called “Dementia Live,” helping people better understand the disease through conversations, interactions and a simulation. Melise Oakley, who works for Hospice of Southern Illinois, said dementia is a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease,... Read more
Marion man on mission to help veterans, first responders pay for PTSD treatments
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A new organization in Southern Illinois helps veterans and first responders pay for specialized post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatments. Widely thought of as a condition only veterans face, PTSD affects millions of men and women from all walks of life. Marion native Zach Hutchinson is one... Read more
