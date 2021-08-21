Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IL

Top stories trending in Marion

Posted by 
Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 7 days ago

(MARION, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Marion.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marion area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Marion / wfcnnews.com

Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine stops in Marion

Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine stops in Marion

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Illinois Republican Gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine made a campaign stop in Marion today at the Veteran's Airport of Southern Illinois to speak with supporters. Rabine is one of two other republicans, Darren Bailey and Paul Schimpf, looking to unseat Governor JB Pritzker in the 2022 election. Rabine,... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Southern Illinois / youtube.com

5pm Gary Rabine hopes to defeat 'dictator' Gov. JB Pritzker

5pm Gary Rabine hopes to defeat 'dictator' Gov. JB Pritzker

upLynk Clip Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Marion / dailyegyptian.com

“Dementia Live” program spreads awareness, seeks to generate empathy toward Alzheimer’s patients

“Dementia Live” program spreads awareness, seeks to generate empathy toward Alzheimer’s patients

Hospice workers in Marion who work in close contact with Alzheimer’s and dementia patients have created a project called “Dementia Live,” helping people better understand the disease through conversations, interactions and a simulation. Melise Oakley, who works for Hospice of Southern Illinois, said dementia is a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease,... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Carbondale / wsiltv.com

Marion man on mission to help veterans, first responders pay for PTSD treatments

Marion man on mission to help veterans, first responders pay for PTSD treatments

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A new organization in Southern Illinois helps veterans and first responders pay for specialized post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatments. Widely thought of as a condition only veterans face, PTSD affects millions of men and women from all walks of life. Marion native Zach Hutchinson is one... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marion News Beat

Marion News Beat

Marion, IL
171
Followers
377
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Marion, IL
Marion, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy