What's up: Leading stories in Jacksonville

For more stories like these, click here.

VOSJ Has Questions Around Freedom Fest and the Police Department IT Village of South Jacksonville Police Chief Eric Hansell has been back on the job for a week since his reinstatement. Hansell however has not had all of the tools he needs to do his job effectively. Hansell revealed to the Village Board of Trustees last night that he was still...

What's going on around town today Farmers Market: 7 a.m., Lincoln Square, 901 W. Morton Ave. Prices vary. Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents. Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers and...

Singer diving into American songbook Lovejoy Hall is returning to live performances this weekend with a concert that revisits a golden age of American music. Tyler Maul will perform songs from the 20th century American songbook at 8 p.m. Saturday at the performing arts venue at 520 W. College Ave. "I've done a couple of...

