What's up: Leading stories in Jacksonville
(JACKSONVILLE, IL) What’s going on in Jacksonville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
VOSJ Has Questions Around Freedom Fest and the Police Department IT
Village of South Jacksonville Police Chief Eric Hansell has been back on the job for a week since his reinstatement. Hansell however has not had all of the tools he needs to do his job effectively. Hansell revealed to the Village Board of Trustees last night that he was still... Read more
Alot of shady stuff going on sounds like . What the hells going on in that area? One issue after another . Wow
why is the other guy even still working in police department. When hansel was reinstated. 🤔Something doesn't smell right.
What's going on around town today
Farmers Market: 7 a.m., Lincoln Square, 901 W. Morton Ave. Prices vary. Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents. Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers and... Read more
Singer diving into American songbook
Lovejoy Hall is returning to live performances this weekend with a concert that revisits a golden age of American music. Tyler Maul will perform songs from the 20th century American songbook at 8 p.m. Saturday at the performing arts venue at 520 W. College Ave. ”I’ve done a couple of... Read more
Free farmers market planned
There will be a free farmers’ market Monday in downtown Jacksonville’s Central Park that will give people the chance to fill a bag with produce of their choosing. BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois and Central Illinois Foodbank are partnering to host the event, as well as one in Springfield on Wednesday. Read more