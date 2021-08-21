Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

What's up: Leading stories in Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) What’s going on in Jacksonville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Jacksonville / wlds.com

VOSJ Has Questions Around Freedom Fest and the Police Department IT

VOSJ Has Questions Around Freedom Fest and the Police Department IT

Village of South Jacksonville Police Chief Eric Hansell has been back on the job for a week since his reinstatement. Hansell however has not had all of the tools he needs to do his job effectively. Hansell revealed to the Village Board of Trustees last night that he was still... Read more

Comments
avatar

Alot of shady stuff going on sounds like . What the hells going on in that area? One issue after another . Wow

avatar

why is the other guy even still working in police department. When hansel was reinstated. 🤔Something doesn't smell right.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Morgan County / myjournalcourier.com

What's going on around town today

What's going on around town today

Farmers Market: 7 a.m., Lincoln Square, 901 W. Morton Ave. Prices vary. Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents. Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers and... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Jacksonville / myjournalcourier.com

Singer diving into American songbook

Singer diving into American songbook

Lovejoy Hall is returning to live performances this weekend with a concert that revisits a golden age of American music. Tyler Maul will perform songs from the 20th century American songbook at 8 p.m. Saturday at the performing arts venue at 520 W. College Ave. ”I’ve done a couple of... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Jacksonville / myjournalcourier.com

Free farmers market planned

Free farmers market planned

There will be a free farmers’ market Monday in downtown Jacksonville’s Central Park that will give people the chance to fill a bag with produce of their choosing. BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois and Central Illinois Foodbank are partnering to host the event, as well as one in Springfield on Wednesday. Read more

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
137
Followers
365
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy