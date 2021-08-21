Top stories trending in Sequim
Sequim Parks and Open Space On-Line Open House
The public is invited to participate in an on-line open house to provide input to the City of Sequim on its Parks and Open Space Plan. To participate in the Open House, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SequimOOH now through September 6. The City of Sequim updates its Parks and Open Space Plan... Read more
Vaccine mandate sparks Sequim protest
Well more than 100 protesters rallied a little before noon Wednesday at the corner of Washington Street and Sequim Avenue, as healthcare and long-term care workers sought to bring attention to a statewide vaccination mandate. Amy Pearson, who organized the protest, said she wanted to draw attention to Gov. Jay... Read more
Closure set on Olympic Discovery Trail near Blyn
The Clallam County Public Works-Roads Division will neat week begin repair of an approximately 200-foot wide segment of the Olympic Discovery Trail (ODT) located at about the half-way point between Sequim Bay State Park and Blyn, county officials said on Aug. 17. The trail segment has experienced significant loss of... Read more
Single Story Home with Guest Quarters in Sequim, WA
Clean & tidy 3BD/2BA single-story home w/ separate guest quarters! Main house w/ flowing floor plan, 2 sitting rooms, wood stove for cozy winters & large wooden back deck – perfect to sit & enjoy sunny Sequim climate. Guest quarters w/ own exterior entry for privacy has large main room & full bath. Move-in-ready! Level backyard w/ plenty of trees, clear area for landscaping or garden (grow your own food!) & creek on east side of prop. Near pumpkin patch, Sunny Farms & minutes from Sequim shopping, dining & medical. Call today! (460) 461-7052 Read more
