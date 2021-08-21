Top stories trending in Sequim

Cancel
Sequim, WA

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 7 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Here are today's top stories from the Sequim area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sequim area, click here.

Sequim / sequimwa.gov

Sequim Parks and Open Space On-Line Open House

Sequim Parks and Open Space On-Line Open House

The public is invited to participate in an on-line open house to provide input to the City of Sequim on its Parks and Open Space Plan. To participate in the Open House, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SequimOOH now through September 6. The City of Sequim updates its Parks and Open Space Plan...

Sequim / sequimgazette.com

Vaccine mandate sparks Sequim protest

Vaccine mandate sparks Sequim protest

Well more than 100 protesters rallied a little before noon Wednesday at the corner of Washington Street and Sequim Avenue, as healthcare and long-term care workers sought to bring attention to a statewide vaccination mandate. Amy Pearson, who organized the protest, said she wanted to draw attention to Gov. Jay...

Clallam County / sequimgazette.com

Closure set on Olympic Discovery Trail near Blyn

Closure set on Olympic Discovery Trail near Blyn

The Clallam County Public Works-Roads Division will neat week begin repair of an approximately 200-foot wide segment of the Olympic Discovery Trail (ODT) located at about the half-way point between Sequim Bay State Park and Blyn, county officials said on Aug. 17. The trail segment has experienced significant loss of...

Sequim / youtube.com

Single Story Home with Guest Quarters in Sequim, WA

Single Story Home with Guest Quarters in Sequim, WA

Clean & tidy 3BD/2BA single-story home w/ separate guest quarters! Main house w/ flowing floor plan, 2 sitting rooms, wood stove for cozy winters & large wooden back deck – perfect to sit & enjoy sunny Sequim climate. Guest quarters w/ own exterior entry for privacy has large main room & full bath. Move-in-ready! Level backyard w/ plenty of trees, clear area for landscaping or garden (grow your own food!) & creek on east side of prop. Near pumpkin patch, Sunny Farms & minutes from Sequim shopping, dining & medical.

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

