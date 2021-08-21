What's up: News headlines in Abingdon

(ABINGDON, VA) What’s going on in Abingdon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Blue Mountain Therapy prepares to open its new facility at the old Dixie Pottery Blue Mountain Therapy has moved into the old Dixie Pottery in Abingdon, Virginia, and will open the new facility on Monday. Now with access to 12 acres and a special zoning exception in hand, they are going to offer horse therapy in the new year. Founder Clint Waddell says the... Read more

Tennessee lawmakers react to Biden slap at Lee President Joe Biden and his administration are challenging Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates and questioning its legality. In a tweet, Biden said, “We will not sit by as Governors try to block or intimidate educators protecting kids against COVID-19.” “This isn’t about politics. This is about […] The post Tennessee lawmakers react to Biden slap at Lee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout. Read more

Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off $2M improvement project for William King Museum of Art ABINGDON, Va. — William King Museum of Art is rounding the bend toward making the arts more accessible. And it’s hosting a groundbreaking on Aug. 24 in Abingdon that coincides with a long-range fundraising plan to enhance the campus with $2 million in improvements. All this, really, is what keeps... Read more

