Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

What's up: News headlines in Abingdon

Posted by 
Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 7 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) What’s going on in Abingdon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Abingdon / wcyb.com

Blue Mountain Therapy prepares to open its new facility at the old Dixie Pottery

Blue Mountain Therapy prepares to open its new facility at the old Dixie Pottery

Blue Mountain Therapy has moved into the old Dixie Pottery in Abingdon, Virginia, and will open the new facility on Monday. Now with access to 12 acres and a special zoning exception in hand, they are going to offer horse therapy in the new year. Founder Clint Waddell says the... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tennessee / tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee lawmakers react to Biden slap at Lee

Tennessee lawmakers react to Biden slap at Lee

President Joe Biden and his administration are challenging Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates and questioning its legality. In a tweet, Biden said, “We will not sit by as Governors try to block or intimidate educators protecting kids against COVID-19.” “This isn’t about politics. This is about […] The post Tennessee lawmakers react to Biden slap at Lee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm extremely satisfied with Biden's approach towards the safety of our children. This is the most exciting news I've read all year. Finally a president that can set some boundaries for handling this pandemic. I know the nasty people not wearing masks will be offended. But you must know true Americans would prefer you keep your germs to yourselves. Thank you POTUS 46 and thank you all for complying to keep out children safe.

56 likes 29 dislikes 43 replies

avatar

Not about politics 😂Thank you governor Lee for recognizing parents rights and responsibilities 🧡🙌 we above any gov entity care for, about, and love our children and should be in control of what we decide is in their best interest

56 likes 7 dislikes 14 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Abingdon / heraldcourier.com

Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off $2M improvement project for William King Museum of Art

Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off $2M improvement project for William King Museum of Art

ABINGDON, Va. — William King Museum of Art is rounding the bend toward making the arts more accessible. And it’s hosting a groundbreaking on Aug. 24 in Abingdon that coincides with a long-range fundraising plan to enhance the campus with $2 million in improvements. All this, really, is what keeps... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Virginia / heraldcourier.com

First lady of Virginia praises 'vision' of horse therapy center

First lady of Virginia praises 'vision' of horse therapy center

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia first lady Pamela Northam on Wednesday praised the innovation of the staff at Blue Mountain Therapy in Abingdon, especially their plans to use horses to communicate with children who have special needs. The recently relocated therapy center now occupies the former Dixie Pottery building along Lee... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
198
Followers
434
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
Abingdon, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy