What's up: News headlines in Abingdon

Blue Mountain Therapy prepares to open its new facility at the old Dixie Pottery
Blue Mountain Therapy has moved into the old Dixie Pottery in Abingdon, Virginia, and will open the new facility on Monday. Now with access to 12 acres and a special zoning exception in hand, they are going to offer horse therapy in the new year. Founder Clint Waddell says the... Read more
Tennessee lawmakers react to Biden slap at Lee
President Joe Biden and his administration are challenging Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates and questioning its legality. In a tweet, Biden said, “We will not sit by as Governors try to block or intimidate educators protecting kids against COVID-19.” “This isn’t about politics. This is about […] The post Tennessee lawmakers react to Biden slap at Lee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout. Read more
I'm extremely satisfied with Biden's approach towards the safety of our children. This is the most exciting news I've read all year. Finally a president that can set some boundaries for handling this pandemic. I know the nasty people not wearing masks will be offended. But you must know true Americans would prefer you keep your germs to yourselves. Thank you POTUS 46 and thank you all for complying to keep out children safe.
Not about politics 😂Thank you governor Lee for recognizing parents rights and responsibilities 🧡🙌 we above any gov entity care for, about, and love our children and should be in control of what we decide is in their best interest
Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off $2M improvement project for William King Museum of Art
ABINGDON, Va. — William King Museum of Art is rounding the bend toward making the arts more accessible. And it’s hosting a groundbreaking on Aug. 24 in Abingdon that coincides with a long-range fundraising plan to enhance the campus with $2 million in improvements. All this, really, is what keeps... Read more
First lady of Virginia praises 'vision' of horse therapy center
ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia first lady Pamela Northam on Wednesday praised the innovation of the staff at Blue Mountain Therapy in Abingdon, especially their plans to use horses to communicate with children who have special needs. The recently relocated therapy center now occupies the former Dixie Pottery building along Lee... Read more