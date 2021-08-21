Top Marshfield news stories

Foster parents assigned $75,000 bond; child in medical coma

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wausau couple is being held on a $75,000 cash bond over allegations of child abuse that leaves a 5-year-old clinging to life. Jonathan and Sumitra Stulp - the child's adoptive parents as of July 6th - appeared in court on Wednesday, believed to be the only ones caring to the child at the time of their injuries. Read more