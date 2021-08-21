Top Marshfield news stories
(MARSHFIELD, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Marshfield area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Marshfield at Fond Du Lac | 2021 WIAA Football
Foster parents assigned $75,000 bond; child in medical coma
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wausau couple is being held on a $75,000 cash bond over allegations of child abuse that leaves a 5-year-old clinging to life. Jonathan and Sumitra Stulp - the child's adoptive parents as of July 6th - appeared in court on Wednesday, believed to be the only ones caring to the child at the time of their injuries. Read more
Local Marketing Agency Gains National Attention
Local Marketing Team Promotes Marshfield Area Nationally. Marshfield, WI (OnFocus) This summer TriMedia, owner of OnFocus, provided content marketing services for Kobussen Bus company in Marshfield. The campaign promoted an open house hiring event. Kobussen is not alone in the search for school bus drivers. This morning, NBC’s TODAY Show... Read more
Marshfield Engineering Announces 4-6 Week Street Closures
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Beginning Monday, August 23, 2021 Gerke Excavating Inc. will begin two sanitary sewer replacement projects on E. 8th Street between Central Avenue and Cedar Avenue and on Cedar Avenue between 8th Street and 6th Street. Following Gerke Excavating’s sanitary sewer work, the City of Marshfield will... Read more
Comments / 0