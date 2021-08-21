Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Top Marshfield news stories

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 7 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Marshfield area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Marshfield / youtube.com

Marshfield at Fond Du Lac | 2021 WIAA Football

Marshfield at Fond Du Lac | 2021 WIAA Football

Read more

Wausau / waow.com

Foster parents assigned $75,000 bond; child in medical coma

Foster parents assigned $75,000 bond; child in medical coma

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wausau couple is being held on a $75,000 cash bond over allegations of child abuse that leaves a 5-year-old clinging to life. Jonathan and Sumitra Stulp - the child's adoptive parents as of July 6th - appeared in court on Wednesday, believed to be the only ones caring to the child at the time of their injuries. Read more

Marshfield / onfocus.news

Local Marketing Agency Gains National Attention

Local Marketing Agency Gains National Attention

Local Marketing Team Promotes Marshfield Area Nationally. Marshfield, WI (OnFocus) This summer TriMedia, owner of OnFocus, provided content marketing services for Kobussen Bus company in Marshfield. The campaign promoted an open house hiring event. Kobussen is not alone in the search for school bus drivers. This morning, NBC’s TODAY Show... Read more

Marshfield / onfocus.news

Marshfield Engineering Announces 4-6 Week Street Closures

Marshfield Engineering Announces 4-6 Week Street Closures

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Beginning Monday, August 23, 2021 Gerke Excavating Inc. will begin two sanitary sewer replacement projects on E. 8th Street between Central Avenue and Cedar Avenue and on Cedar Avenue between 8th Street and 6th Street. Following Gerke Excavating’s sanitary sewer work, the City of Marshfield will... Read more

