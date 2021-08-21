57 state troopers graduate, 10 to serve West Michigan

The Michigan State Police celebrated the graduation of the 139th Trooper Recruit School Friday. Of the 57 graduates who will begin their assignments across Michigan this week, 10 will serve West Michigan.

During the ceremony, director of the Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper swore in the graduating troopers.

"Today as we celebrate adding these 57 individuals to the Michigan State Police family, their future is laid out in front of them, full of opportunity and excitement," said Gasper. "At a time when solidifying and growing relationships with the communities we serve is critically important, I know these newest troopers will rise to challenge, helping us to continue to deliver the very best in law enforcement services."

The 139th Trooper Recruit School began March 7 with 75 prospective troopers. Students learned patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, decision making, criminal law and more.

"Public service is a noble calling and I'm proud of the 57 graduates who join the ranks of the Michigan State Police today to begin serving the people of Michigan," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was the keynote speaker. "The Michigan State Police is one of the premier law enforcement agencies in our country, and I want every trooper to know that as a former prosecutor, I got your back and I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices you make to keep us safe."

The 140th Trooper Recruit School begins Sunday, Aug. 22 with 74 prospective troopers. They are expected to graduate in February 2022.

