Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson, TN

News wrap: Top stories in Dickson

Posted by 
Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 7 days ago

(DICKSON, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dickson.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dickson area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Dickson / mainstreet-nashville.com

Susan Rene Lankford

Susan Rene Lankford

Susan Rene Lankford, age 56 of Dickson, TN, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. She was born May 31, 1965 in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Lankford was a member of the Colesburg Church of Christ, she also was a member of Leadership Dickson County, the Renaissance Center Community Choir & Chamber Singers, and spent 14 years employed at First Federal Bank in Dickson. Susan was a faithful wife, a perfect mother and the ideal grandmother (Mimi). She was the epitome of a meek and gentle spirit. She always made you feel special. She sacrificed much for others’ happiness – she was extremely generous. She is missed by her grandsons, her children, her loving husband, by many extended family members, and by a host of beloved friends. Her faith in God meant everything to her, and we believe that she is with him now. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Clarksville / clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Thunderstorm rolling across Clarksville, with 40 mph winds

UPDATE: Thunderstorm rolling across Clarksville, with 40 mph winds

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Strong storms are headed toward Montgomery County with winds in excess of 40 mph. At 3:58 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Erin to 8 miles west of Dickson, according to the National Weather Service. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Dickson / youtube.com

GRACE BAPTIST DICKSON 8-18-21

GRACE BAPTIST DICKSON 8-18-21

Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Erin / clarksvillenow.com

John-Nicholas A. Seay

John-Nicholas A. Seay

John-Nicholas Andrew Seay, age 20 of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley and Mike Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Seay Family Cemetery. The... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
112
Followers
390
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dickson, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy