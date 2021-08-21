News wrap: Top stories in Dickson
(DICKSON, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dickson.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dickson area, click here.
Susan Rene Lankford
Susan Rene Lankford, age 56 of Dickson, TN, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. She was born May 31, 1965 in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Lankford was a member of the Colesburg Church of Christ, she also was a member of Leadership Dickson County, the Renaissance Center Community Choir & Chamber Singers, and spent 14 years employed at First Federal Bank in Dickson. Susan was a faithful wife, a perfect mother and the ideal grandmother (Mimi). She was the epitome of a meek and gentle spirit. She always made you feel special. She sacrificed much for others’ happiness – she was extremely generous. She is missed by her grandsons, her children, her loving husband, by many extended family members, and by a host of beloved friends. Her faith in God meant everything to her, and we believe that she is with him now. Read more
UPDATE: Thunderstorm rolling across Clarksville, with 40 mph winds
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Strong storms are headed toward Montgomery County with winds in excess of 40 mph. At 3:58 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Erin to 8 miles west of Dickson, according to the National Weather Service. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Read more
GRACE BAPTIST DICKSON 8-18-21
John-Nicholas A. Seay
John-Nicholas Andrew Seay, age 20 of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley and Mike Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Seay Family Cemetery. The... Read more
Comments / 0