News wrap: Top stories in Dickson

Susan Rene Lankford, age 56 of Dickson, TN, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. She was born May 31, 1965 in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Lankford was a member of the Colesburg Church of Christ, she also was a member of Leadership Dickson County, the Renaissance Center Community Choir & Chamber Singers, and spent 14 years employed at First Federal Bank in Dickson. Susan was a faithful wife, a perfect mother and the ideal grandmother (Mimi). She was the epitome of a meek and gentle spirit. She always made you feel special. She sacrificed much for others' happiness – she was extremely generous. She is missed by her grandsons, her children, her loving husband, by many extended family members, and by a host of beloved friends. Her faith in God meant everything to her, and we believe that she is with him now.