Americus, GA

Trending local news in Americus

Americus Updates
Americus Updates
(AMERICUS, GA) The news in Americus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Americus / wtoc.com

NWS confirms Sumter Co. hit by EF-1 tornado

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Sumter County early Tuesday morning. NWS reported that its survey concluded the tornado started in a residential area in northeast Americus around 1:25 a.m. and as it headed northwest, it strengthened, causing more damage along its path. Read more

Americus / wfxl.com

NWS: 40 homes damaged by EF-1 tornado in Americus Tuesday

The National Weather Service has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Americus Tuesday morning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved northeastward through Georgia. Meteorologists say that this tornado associated with Fred touched down in a residential area on the northeast side of Americus. Damage was initially seen along... Read more

Americus / walb.com

Disaster relief team works to remove trees following Fred’s path through Sumter Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief team from New Orleans is helping Americus storm victims. Tree removing companies call “Yeah Trees” when they need help. “Yeah Trees” removes trees from homes without taking a cent from homeowners. Aurelia Marse who Works For “Yeah Trees” said for those who have... Read more

Sumter County / wgxa.tv

NWS: Sumter County tornado was more than three football fields wide, over 40 homes damaged

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The National Weather Service has shared new details on a confirmed tornado that touched down in Americus on Tuesday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred gave way to several tornados in the early and mid-morning hours of August 17. The NWS said the damage mostly included... Read more

ABOUT

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

