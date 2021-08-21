Trending local news in Americus

(AMERICUS, GA) The news in Americus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

NWS confirms Sumter Co. hit by EF-1 tornado AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Sumter County early Tuesday morning. NWS reported that its survey concluded the tornado started in a residential area in northeast Americus around 1:25 a.m. and as it headed northwest, it strengthened, causing more damage along its path. Read more

NWS: 40 homes damaged by EF-1 tornado in Americus Tuesday The National Weather Service has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Americus Tuesday morning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved northeastward through Georgia. Meteorologists say that this tornado associated with Fred touched down in a residential area on the northeast side of Americus. Damage was initially seen along... Read more

Disaster relief team works to remove trees following Fred’s path through Sumter Co. ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief team from New Orleans is helping Americus storm victims. Tree removing companies call “Yeah Trees” when they need help. “Yeah Trees” removes trees from homes without taking a cent from homeowners. Aurelia Marse who Works For “Yeah Trees” said for those who have... Read more

