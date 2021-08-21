Lancaster news digest: Top stories today
Lancaster family accuses county officials of failing to prevent 20-year-old woman's death
A Lancaster family is demanding answers from county officials after their 20-year-old relative with Down syndrome died while in her father's care. Read more
I really hope Jonathan Hatami gets this case if charges are filed…. He is the Man in cases such as this! Fight on family, her father took her life through neglect and needs to be punished! Praying for you all 🙏🏽
My gosh what a tragedy! Not only had Mom passed but now his girl is gone too and he is being blamed. It sounds like the rift between family members caused this young lady delay as rather than get her to the hospital, 107° temp., everyone was on the phone trying to get Dad lynched! It's sad the illness of a disabled sibling, daughter, family member wasn't enough to concentrate on her instead of calling all agencies that seemed already knowing about her. This family needs to find forgiveness and love the ones that are left on this earth. It's hard to keep everything in order with a disabled child however many other kids he was taking care of AND have his own family passing judgement and negative opinions of the ones supposed to love and support him.
49-year-old SoCal farmworker remains hospitalized weeks after being robbed, beaten with bat
The family of a local farmworker is seeking answers and justice weeks after he was attacked, beaten with a bat and left for dead in the High Desert. Read more
Prayers to him and his recovery. Vengeance for the Lord. A gofundme would be good for him.
Am I the only one who thinks the friend was in it? It doesn't make any sense. How is it the Mr. Cortez was beaten so badly left for dead and still in the hospital while his friend who he was with after work got released with only minor cuts and bruises. How did the assailants know the trailer? if there was anyone in there? Were they randomly driving around in areas used for farming? Law enforcement need to investigate the so-called friend.
