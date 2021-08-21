Lancaster news digest: Top stories today

(LANCASTER, CA) The news in Lancaster never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Lancaster family accuses county officials of failing to prevent 20-year-old woman's death A Lancaster family is demanding answers from county officials after their 20-year-old relative with Down syndrome died while in her father's care. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

49-year-old SoCal farmworker remains hospitalized weeks after being robbed, beaten with bat The family of a local farmworker is seeking answers and justice weeks after he was attacked, beaten with a bat and left for dead in the High Desert. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Home For Sale: 3207 Larwood Street, Lancaster, CA 93536 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://3207LarwoodStreet.C21.com 3207 Larwood Street Lancaster, CA 93536 MLS 21006089 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1657 Sq. Ft. Villamont custom built home with upgrades! Wonderful single story floor plan, open and airy. Huge gourmet kitchen has granite counters with lots of custom cabinets. Formal dining area and great room concept with awesme brick fireplace. Spacious bedrooms provide room for almost any furniture arrangement. Two full baths. Masterbathroom has seperate tub and shower. Low maintaince landscaping for water conservation. Large lot with block walls. RV parking possible. Walk to Prime Desert Preserve and all of it's wonderful activities! No HOA. No Mello-Roos. Contact Agent: Janet Buckley Doug Anderson Read more

LOCAL PICK