Gallup news digest: Top stories today

Unregistered sex offender apprehended in Gamerco
A man who had been convicted of the rape of a child in Pennsylvania was found in Gamerco on Aug. 20 around 3:30 pm. The McKinley County Sheriff's Office had been given a photo of Andres Cortez, 40, and his information so that they could be on the look out for him. According to McKinley County Undersheriff James Maiorano, Cortez had an outstanding warrant from Pennsylvania because he hadn't registered as a sex offender and he broke his parole by fleeing to New Mexico. Read more
Alleged murderer found in Gamerco
A multi-agency effort led to the early morning arrest of alleged wanted murderer Josiah Smith in Gamerco. The McKinley County Sheriff's Office, Gallup Police Department, and the FBI were able to locate Josiah Smith, 27, from Smith Lake, on Aug. 21 around 7 am. According to McKinley County Undersheriff James... Read more
‘Legendary status’: Ceremonial rodeo crowns veteran, rising star
Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com. Read more
4 officers wounded in shootout after responding to armed robbery: Police
One of the officers is in critical condition after getting shot in the chest. Read more
