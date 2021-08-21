Cancel
Gallup, NM

Gallup news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Gallup Today
 7 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Gallup area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gallup area, click here.

Unregistered sex offender apprehended in Gamerco

A man who had been convicted of the rape of a child in Pennsylvania was found in Gamerco on Aug. 20 around 3:30 pm. The McKinley County Sheriff's Office had been given a photo of Andres Cortez, 40, and his information so that they could be on the look out for him. According to McKinley County Undersheriff James Maiorano, Cortez had an outstanding warrant from Pennsylvania because he hadn't registered as a sex offender and he broke his parole by fleeing to New Mexico. Read more

Alleged murderer found in Gamerco

A multi-agency effort led to the early morning arrest of alleged wanted murderer Josiah Smith in Gamerco. The McKinley County Sheriff's Office, Gallup Police Department, and the FBI were able to locate Josiah Smith, 27, from Smith Lake, on Aug. 21 around 7 am. According to McKinley County Undersheriff James... Read more

‘Legendary status’: Ceremonial rodeo crowns veteran, rising star

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com. Read more

4 officers wounded in shootout after responding to armed robbery: Police

One of the officers is in critical condition after getting shot in the chest. Read more

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

