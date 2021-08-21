Gallup news digest: Top stories today

Unregistered sex offender apprehended in Gamerco

A man who had been convicted of the rape of a child in Pennsylvania was found in Gamerco on Aug. 20 around 3:30 pm. The McKinley County Sheriff's Office had been given a photo of Andres Cortez, 40, and his information so that they could be on the look out for him. According to McKinley County Undersheriff James Maiorano, Cortez had an outstanding warrant from Pennsylvania because he hadn't registered as a sex offender and he broke his parole by fleeing to New Mexico. Read more