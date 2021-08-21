Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Erie news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 7 days ago

(ERIE, PA) The news in Erie never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Erie / goerie.com

33 become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony at Erie Federal Courthouse

33 become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony at Erie Federal Courthouse

More than 30 new United States citizens were welcomed at a naturalization ceremony Friday at the federal courthouse in Erie. Thirty-three people from 15 countries took the naturalization oath, received citizenship certificates and heard from local speakers. The countries of origin represented were Bhutan, Burma, Burundi, Canada, Congo, Dominican Republic, India, Iraq, Mexico, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine and Yemen. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Erie / yourerie.com

Erie man charged in robbery of Marquette Savings Bank

Erie man charged in robbery of Marquette Savings Bank

An Erie man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Marquette Savings Bank earlier in August. Millcreek Township Police have arrested Raymond John Churilla Jr. of Erie in the August 14th robbery of the the Marquette Savings Bank at 3801 Sterrettania Rd. According to police, Churilla fled the scene of... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Erie / youtube.com

ECC South lockdown incident

ECC South lockdown incident

ECC South campus safe now after lockdown Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wyoming County / youtube.com

COVID-19 mental health impact on WNYers

COVID-19 mental health impact on WNYers

COVID-19 mental health impact on WNYers Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
310
Followers
419
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy