Dyersburg, TN

Trending local news in Dyersburg

Posted by 
Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 7 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dyersburg.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Chester County / chestercountyindependent.com

Chester County Eagles Volleyball falls short versus Trojans

Chester County Eagles Volleyball falls short versus Trojans

On Monday, August 16, the Chester County Eagles Volleyball team started their 2021 season against the Dyersburg Trojans. It ended up being a contested match up. After taking turns winning sets and the game tied 2-2, Dyersburg took control in the last set and won 15-5 during that set for the win. Read more

Dyersburg / thunderboltradio.com

DSCC provides screening guidelines for fall semester

DSCC provides screening guidelines for fall semester

Dyersburg State Community College has announced health and safety procedures at its Dyersburg, Covington, and Trenton locations for the upcoming fall semester, following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as recommended by the CDC. The college recommends students arrive at least 15 minutes early before classes or appointments to... Read more

Dyersburg / tributearchive.com

Robert B. Jones

Robert B. Jones

Robert B. Jones, 75, of Dyersburg, Tennessee died on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Born Saturday, July 13, 1946, in Dyer County, Tennessee,he was the son of the late Henry Franklin Jones and the late Rosie Armstrong Jones Brim. Mr. Jones retired from United Parcel Service, as a driver, after thirty years of service. He was a member of Church Grove Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Teamsters Local Union # 667. He enjo... Read more

Dyersburg / thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg juvenile accused of assaulting officer

Dyersburg juvenile accused of assaulting officer

A Dyersburg adult and two juveniles are facing charges, with one accused of assaulting an officer. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell when an officer responded Wednesday night to Byars Street for a possible burglary in progress, three individuals ran from the scene. The officer captured a 15-year-old female and while... Read more

Comments
avatar

three more of America's finest citizens doing what they do best. dam porch ???keys

1 reply

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

