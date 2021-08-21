Trending local news in Dyersburg

Robert B. Jones

Robert B. Jones, 75, of Dyersburg, Tennessee died on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Born Saturday, July 13, 1946, in Dyer County, Tennessee,he was the son of the late Henry Franklin Jones and the late Rosie Armstrong Jones Brim. Mr. Jones retired from United Parcel Service, as a driver, after thirty years of service. He was a member of Church Grove Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Teamsters Local Union # 667. He enjo... Read more