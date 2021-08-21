Trending local news in Dyersburg
Chester County Eagles Volleyball falls short versus Trojans
On Monday, August 16, the Chester County Eagles Volleyball team started their 2021 season against the Dyersburg Trojans. It ended up being a contested match up. After taking turns winning sets and the game tied 2-2, Dyersburg took control in the last set and won 15-5 during that set for the win. Read more
DSCC provides screening guidelines for fall semester
Dyersburg State Community College has announced health and safety procedures at its Dyersburg, Covington, and Trenton locations for the upcoming fall semester, following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as recommended by the CDC. The college recommends students arrive at least 15 minutes early before classes or appointments to... Read more
Robert B. Jones
Robert B. Jones, 75, of Dyersburg, Tennessee died on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Born Saturday, July 13, 1946, in Dyer County, Tennessee,he was the son of the late Henry Franklin Jones and the late Rosie Armstrong Jones Brim. Mr. Jones retired from United Parcel Service, as a driver, after thirty years of service. He was a member of Church Grove Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Teamsters Local Union # 667. He enjo... Read more
Dyersburg juvenile accused of assaulting officer
A Dyersburg adult and two juveniles are facing charges, with one accused of assaulting an officer. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell when an officer responded Wednesday night to Byars Street for a possible burglary in progress, three individuals ran from the scene. The officer captured a 15-year-old female and while... Read more
