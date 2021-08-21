Coos Bay news wrap: What’s trending
Oregon Coast Culinary Institute’s Competition Team takes National Title again in 2021
Coos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to announce that once again, Oregon Coast Culinary Institute’s (OCCI) competition team has placed first in the nation among collegiate competitors. The team was able to hold the title most recently won in 2019 as the competition was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The team worked tirelessly for months in preparation for the event held recently in Orlando at the American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Convention. Read more
Started at the Curry Campus . . . headed to a master’s degree in social work
Anna Waycott credits anthropology and sociology instructor Skip Hunter for inspiring her to pursue a career in social work. She worked, and volunteered, in the field while she attended Southwestern, and even challenged herself by teaching elementary school in Tanzania, Africa. Why pursue social work? Anna enjoys trying to figure... Read more
Carly's Scary Crash At Coos Bay Speedway....(Sprint Car)
Night #2 of ISCS Week of Speed kicked off from the Coos Bay Speedway in Coos Bay, Oregon. Carly Holmes (my younger 14 year old sister) had a great night at the track until she was involved in a scary crash in her sprint car in turns 1 and 2. Carly was ok and able to climb out under her own power. We will repair the car and get ready to compete in the next 5 nights of competition to finish out Speedweek with the 22C. The Coos Bay Speedway is a 1/4 mile dirt track located in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Maureen “Moe” Ann Stout
A memorial service for Maureen Ann Stout, “Moe”, 54, of North Bend will be held at 2 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, with pastor Trevor Hefner of the Family Life Center Church of God in North Bend, officiating. Inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Read more
