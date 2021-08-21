Coos Bay news wrap: What’s trending

Carly's Scary Crash At Coos Bay Speedway....(Sprint Car)

Night #2 of ISCS Week of Speed kicked off from the Coos Bay Speedway in Coos Bay, Oregon. Carly Holmes (my younger 14 year old sister) had a great night at the track until she was involved in a scary crash in her sprint car in turns 1 and 2. Carly was ok and able to climb out under her own power. We will repair the car and get ready to compete in the next 5 nights of competition to finish out Speedweek with the 22C. The Coos Bay Speedway is a 1/4 mile dirt track located in Coos Bay, Oregon.