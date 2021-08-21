Huntsville news digest: Top stories today

Trump on Space Command move: ‘I single-handedly said let’s go to Alabama’

Former president Donald Trump said he’s the one who decided Space Command should come to Alabama. Speaking today on the Alabama-based syndicated radio show “Rick&Bubba,” Trump said he “single-handedly” made the call to locate the headquarters of the U.S. military’s Space Command at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. Trump referred to the command as “Space Force,” which is actually the name of the sixth and newest branch of the military, headquartered at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Space Command is the organization set to relocate to Alabama. Read more