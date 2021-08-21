Huntsville news digest: Top stories today
Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man
A former Alabama police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head Read more
Shooting a guy who has a gun to his own head, when your oath is "to serve and protect" is pretty dang funny. One has to admit.
5 likes 5 replies
There's nothing funny or ironic about the conduct of a rogue cop killing an emotionally ill person. Once again its power corrupts absolutely and it must be stopped, immediately! And any police officer who has a believe system that they are immune from being held responsible & liable for misconduct must be stopped, immediately! Not only does Black Lives Matter, human life matters and if police officers continue to ignore this oath, then they should be thrown under the jail & they key along with them!!
4 likes
Trump on Space Command move: ‘I single-handedly said let’s go to Alabama’
Former president Donald Trump said he’s the one who decided Space Command should come to Alabama. Speaking today on the Alabama-based syndicated radio show “Rick&Bubba,” Trump said he “single-handedly” made the call to locate the headquarters of the U.S. military’s Space Command at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. Trump referred to the command as “Space Force,” which is actually the name of the sixth and newest branch of the military, headquartered at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Space Command is the organization set to relocate to Alabama. Read more
Huntsville, Al, Marshall Space Flight Center, NASA, International Airport, and Restone Arsenal are the perfect place. No politics needed.
9 likes
What is the space force for? Who would they be fighting in space? I'm so confused
1 reply
5-day guide to Huntsville happy hours for every day of the week
Small Satellites Have Role Assessing Atmospheric Particulates, Research Shows
Small commercial satellites have a role in atmospheric particulates investigations, according to recently published thesis research by a research associate with the Earth System Science Center at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of the University of Alabama System. The research by Jeanné le Roux (M.S., Earth... Read more