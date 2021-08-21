Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 7 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Here are today’s top stories from the Huntsville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Huntsville area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Huntsville / abcnews.go.com

Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

A former Alabama police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head Read more

Comments
avatar

Shooting a guy who has a gun to his own head, when your oath is "to serve and protect" is pretty dang funny. One has to admit.

5 likes 5 replies

avatar

There's nothing funny or ironic about the conduct of a rogue cop killing an emotionally ill person. Once again its power corrupts absolutely and it must be stopped, immediately! And any police officer who has a believe system that they are immune from being held responsible & liable for misconduct must be stopped, immediately! Not only does Black Lives Matter, human life matters and if police officers continue to ignore this oath, then they should be thrown under the jail & they key along with them!!

4 likes

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alabama / al.com

Trump on Space Command move: ‘I single-handedly said let’s go to Alabama’

Trump on Space Command move: ‘I single-handedly said let’s go to Alabama’

Former president Donald Trump said he’s the one who decided Space Command should come to Alabama. Speaking today on the Alabama-based syndicated radio show “Rick&Bubba,” Trump said he “single-handedly” made the call to locate the headquarters of the U.S. military’s Space Command at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. Trump referred to the command as “Space Force,” which is actually the name of the sixth and newest branch of the military, headquartered at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Space Command is the organization set to relocate to Alabama. Read more

Comments
avatar

Huntsville, Al, Marshall Space Flight Center, NASA, International Airport, and Restone Arsenal are the perfect place. No politics needed.

9 likes

avatar

What is the space force for? Who would they be fighting in space? I'm so confused

1 reply

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Huntsville / thebamabuzz.com

5-day guide to Huntsville happy hours for every day of the week

5-day guide to Huntsville happy hours for every day of the week

Whether you prefer tequila, whiskey, wine or beer, the happy hours in Huntsville will serve exactly what you need. Keep reading for five Huntsville happy hours you have to try. 1. Margarita Monday. El Coyote offers the perfect way to escape your Monday, not only a happy hour but also... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Huntsville / enn.com

Small Satellites Have Role Assessing Atmospheric Particulates, Research Shows

Small Satellites Have Role Assessing Atmospheric Particulates, Research Shows

Small commercial satellites have a role in atmospheric particulates investigations, according to recently published thesis research by a research associate with the Earth System Science Center at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of the University of Alabama System. The research by Jeanné le Roux (M.S., Earth... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
219
Followers
418
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy