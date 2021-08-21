News wrap: Top stories in Salinas
(SALINAS, CA) What’s going on in Salinas? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Salinas man sentenced for multiple rapes, some involving minors
Salinas resident Ignacio Ramirez has been sentenced to 238 years and 8 months to life in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and two girls, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. The post Salinas man sentenced for multiple rapes, some involving minors appeared first on KION546. Read more
If those were my kids I would have been in prison for taking this mans life!
Why do judges give ridiculous times I would have just gave him the chair were tired of paying taxes for this purpose get rid of him!
Big rig catches fire, motorcyclists injured after crash on Highway 101
Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a big rig and motorcycle on Highway 101 near Esperanza Road between Salinas and Chualar, according to the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District. The post Big rig catches fire, motorcyclists injured after crash on Highway 101 appeared first on KION546. Read more
I saw this the bike was under last set of wheels and burnt.happy to see biker is still alive.
There were three wrecks on 101 at that time people should just slow down !!!
COVID-19: Monterey County rates up as U.S. health officials recommend extra dose of vaccine
SALINAS – On Wednesday, U.S. Health officials recommended individuals get a third COVID-19 shot to strengthen protection against the coronavirus, especially the delta variant, citing the waning effectiveness of the vaccine over time as Monterey County sees elevated case and test positivity rates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention... Read more
Following a gun on campus SUHSD superintendent speaks to KSBW
