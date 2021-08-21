Cancel
Salinas, CA

News wrap: Top stories in Salinas

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 7 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) What’s going on in Salinas? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Salinas / kion546.com

Salinas man sentenced for multiple rapes, some involving minors

Salinas man sentenced for multiple rapes, some involving minors

Salinas resident Ignacio Ramirez has been sentenced to 238 years and 8 months to life in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and two girls, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. The post Salinas man sentenced for multiple rapes, some involving minors appeared first on KION546. Read more

avatar

If those were my kids I would have been in prison for taking this mans life!

7 likes

avatar

Why do judges give ridiculous times I would have just gave him the chair were tired of paying taxes for this purpose get rid of him!

1 like 1 reply

Salinas / kion546.com

Big rig catches fire, motorcyclists injured after crash on Highway 101

Big rig catches fire, motorcyclists injured after crash on Highway 101

Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a big rig and motorcycle on Highway 101 near Esperanza Road between Salinas and Chualar, according to the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District. The post Big rig catches fire, motorcyclists injured after crash on Highway 101 appeared first on KION546. Read more

avatar

I saw this the bike was under last set of wheels and burnt.happy to see biker is still alive.

2 likes 1 dislike

avatar

There were three wrecks on 101 at that time people should just slow down !!!

Monterey County / montereyherald.com

COVID-19: Monterey County rates up as U.S. health officials recommend extra dose of vaccine

COVID-19: Monterey County rates up as U.S. health officials recommend extra dose of vaccine

SALINAS – On Wednesday, U.S. Health officials recommended individuals get a third COVID-19 shot to strengthen protection against the coronavirus, especially the delta variant, citing the waning effectiveness of the vaccine over time as Monterey County sees elevated case and test positivity rates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention... Read more

Salinas / youtube.com

Following a gun on campus SUHSD superintendent speaks to KSBW

Following a gun on campus SUHSD superintendent speaks to KSBW

Following a gun on campus SUHSD superintendent speaks to KSBW Subscribe to KSBW on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1lOewHS Get more Monterey news: http://www.ksbw.com Like us: http://facebook.com/ksbw8 Follow us: https://twitter.com/ksbw Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ksbw_8/ Read more

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

