News wrap: Top stories in Salinas

Salinas man sentenced for multiple rapes, some involving minors Salinas resident Ignacio Ramirez has been sentenced to 238 years and 8 months to life in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and two girls, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. The post Salinas man sentenced for multiple rapes, some involving minors appeared first on KION546. Read more

Big rig catches fire, motorcyclists injured after crash on Highway 101 Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a big rig and motorcycle on Highway 101 near Esperanza Road between Salinas and Chualar, according to the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District. The post Big rig catches fire, motorcyclists injured after crash on Highway 101 appeared first on KION546. Read more

COVID-19: Monterey County rates up as U.S. health officials recommend extra dose of vaccine SALINAS – On Wednesday, U.S. Health officials recommended individuals get a third COVID-19 shot to strengthen protection against the coronavirus, especially the delta variant, citing the waning effectiveness of the vaccine over time as Monterey County sees elevated case and test positivity rates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention... Read more

