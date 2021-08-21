What's up: News headlines in Evansville

(EVANSVILLE, IN) What’s going on in Evansville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of dealing heroin EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail on drug dealing charges months after authorities say they set up a controlled buy from her. Back in May, detectives say they provided an informant with money along with an audio/video device and an audio transmitter before meeting up with 44-year-old Natali Rice. Read more

Evansville’s “Bike Guy” told not to advertise bikes on property EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Bobby Francis, who is also known as the “Bike Guy,” received a letter from Evansville City officials saying he cannot advertise bikes for sale or for free on his property. The Area Plan Commission says they received an anonymous call complaining about the bikes. The commission investigated... Read more

Connie Lou Whitten EVANSVILLE — Connie Lou Whitten, 78, of Evansville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at home. She was born June 19, 1943 in Fort Branch to Otis Winford and Helen Jane (Watkins) Reed. She had resided in Evansville for the past 32 years, and was a member of the North Haven General Baptist Church. She had worked at Zenith Electronics Corporation in Evansville and later operated her own home cleaning business. She loved to make crafts and sing. She sang in the church choir for many years. Read more

