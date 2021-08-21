Cancel
Evansville, IN

What's up: News headlines in Evansville

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
(EVANSVILLE, IN) What’s going on in Evansville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of dealing heroin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail on drug dealing charges months after authorities say they set up a controlled buy from her. Back in May, detectives say they provided an informant with money along with an audio/video device and an audio transmitter before meeting up with 44-year-old Natali Rice. Read more

Excellent job EPD! I’m so happy knowing these drugs are off the streets. She’s one less person that could have caused several overdoses/deaths!

Evansville’s “Bike Guy” told not to advertise bikes on property

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Bobby Francis, who is also known as the “Bike Guy,” received a letter from Evansville City officials saying he cannot advertise bikes for sale or for free on his property. The Area Plan Commission says they received an anonymous call complaining about the bikes. The commission investigated... Read more

of course it's illegal. the city elected criminals ain't getting their cut of the action....

they're just upset someone else is in the bike business. they're the ones putting out useless bikes all over the city... Upgrade'is the name of their useless company

Connie Lou Whitten

EVANSVILLE — Connie Lou Whitten, 78, of Evansville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at home. She was born June 19, 1943 in Fort Branch to Otis Winford and Helen Jane (Watkins) Reed. She had resided in Evansville for the past 32 years, and was a member of the North Haven General Baptist Church. She had worked at Zenith Electronics Corporation in Evansville and later operated her own home cleaning business. She loved to make crafts and sing. She sang in the church choir for many years. Read more

Evansville Welcomes Tri-State Figure Skating Competition to Swonder Ice Arena in 2022

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Evansville) announced that the 2022 Tri-State Figure Skating Council Synchronized Skating Competition will be held at Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville on February 11-13, 2022. The competition is being organized by the Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club. In addition to being a great... Read more

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

