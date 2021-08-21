Top stories trending in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) The news in Ogden never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Cities with the most expensive homes in Ogden metro area Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ogden-Clearfield, UT metro using data from Zillow. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Plane crash deaths hit hard at USU Aviation program News of a plane crash that took the life of a Utah State University flight instructor, a USU-trained pilot and a current USU student has been deeply felt in the school’s aviation program. Kallie Edwards Peterson was a highly respected flight instructor in the program run out of the Logan/Cache... Read more

TOP VIEWED

1367 s 4600 w Ogden, Utah, 84401 Read more

LATEST NEWS