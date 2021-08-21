Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

Top stories trending in Ogden

Posted by 
Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 7 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) The news in Ogden never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ogden / stacker.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Ogden metro area

Cities with the most expensive homes in Ogden metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ogden-Clearfield, UT metro using data from Zillow. Read more

Comments
avatar

prices of homes and rent is ridiculous, and minimum wage is still 9 an hour

1 like

avatar

its amazes me that people are able to live with the cost of living being so high. thanks to the government and greed.

1 like

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Utah / hjnews.com

Plane crash deaths hit hard at USU Aviation program

Plane crash deaths hit hard at USU Aviation program

News of a plane crash that took the life of a Utah State University flight instructor, a USU-trained pilot and a current USU student has been deeply felt in the school’s aviation program. Kallie Edwards Peterson was a highly respected flight instructor in the program run out of the Logan/Cache... Read more

Comments
avatar

My condolences to all those affected by this loss. It sounds like they were great people. I’m glad to hear the couple had been sealed.

1 like

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Ogden / youtube.com

1367 s 4600 w Ogden, Utah, 84401

1367 s 4600 w Ogden, Utah, 84401

Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ogden / standard.net

Damian Lillard headlines new Weber State Hall of Fame class for 2021

Damian Lillard headlines new Weber State Hall of Fame class for 2021

Weber State University announced five new inductees to the Athletics Hall of Fame on Wednesday night: Rebecca Bennion (women’s track and field/cross country), Nick Chournos (football), Damian Lillard (men’s basketball), Ron McBride (football coach) and Jody Lake (administrator). The Wildcat Club Hall of Fame Banquet will be Friday, September 17,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ogden News Watch

Ogden News Watch

Ogden, UT
271
Followers
380
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy