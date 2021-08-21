Trending news headlines in Wilmington
Warrant: TRU Colors COO found armed in bathroom morning of double-homicide
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A search warrant obtained by WWAY reveals new details in the double-homicide at the home of TRU Colors COO that happened on July 24. Koredreese Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Williams, 21, were shot to death inside George Taylor III’s home in the 6000 block of Providence Court. Read more
Man arrested for indecent liberties with a minor
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Raleigh man wanted by the Wilmington Police Department for sex crimes with a minor has been arrested by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Raleigh Team. Antwon Tatum (28) has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with... Read more
Seriously, I gotta ask – who is messing with Biden? One of the pics is absolutely hilarious, where you can see Biden peeking out of the blinds! Get it?. Join The True Defender Telegram Chanel Here: https://t.me/TheTrueDefender. It’s hard to tell if this is a hack, or if someone actually... Read more
HAHA! Biden Looks Up and is INSTANTLY HUMILIATED In Wilmington, NC After Billboard Get Hacked
HAHA! Biden Looks Up and is INSTANTLY HUMILIATED In Wilmington, NC After Billboard Get Hacked

Nick Arama from RedState reports, Americans have been astonished at just how badly Joe Biden has handled the situation in Afghanistan. But someone apparently decided enough was enough — that he wanted to make his feelings known about Joe Biden on a Wilmington, NC digital billboard. He clearly had a sense of humor, as well, as he trolled Biden.