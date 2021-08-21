Trending news headlines in Wilmington

HAHA! Biden Looks Up and is INSTANTLY HUMILIATED In Wilmington, NC After Billboard Get Hacked

Get A Free American Eagle Coin W/ A Gold IRA http://nnn.is/Noble-Gold-IRA Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^ Get more at http://NextNewsNetwork.com Sub to Gary's NEW Podcast on YouTube here: https://nnn.is/subscribe-to-G-Cast Sub to Gary's original YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7hGbKgaf_DK3w_gwQweICg?sub_confirmation=1 Sub to the Next News Youtube Channel here: http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3 Get on our Email list! http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news Check out Gary's Kid's YouTube channel here: http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers Nick Arama from RedState reports, Americans have been astonished at just how badly Joe Biden has handled the situation in Afghanistan. But someone apparently decided enough was enough — that he wanted to make his feelings known about Joe Biden on a Wilmington, NC digital billboard. He clearly had a sense of humor, as well, as he trolled Biden. See the report here: https://youtu.be/XiOVIdjc1B8 Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse: https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/17/perfect-billboard-skewers-joe-biden-in-wilmington-nc-n428583 Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://youtu.be/XiOVIdjc1B8 Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%20See!%20https%3A//youtu.be/XiOVIdjc1B8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SUPPORT THE NETWORK WITH THE LINKS BELOW! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Patreon $5/mo: http://nnn.is/monthly-gift-5 Donate with Paypal: https://nnn.is/give-once Give BTC: 13Hd1HFqS5CDLCMcFQPWu9wumubo6X2hSM Next News T-Shirt Shop: http://nnn.is/get-your-gear-here Teach Your Kids The Principles of Liberty! https://teachrealprinciples.com Get the equivalent of a Ph.D. in libertarian thought and free-market economics online for just 24 cents a day! Visit: http://LibertyClassroom.org Restore YOUR Online Privacy here: https://HideWithGary.com Enter Promo Code: nextnews for 20% OFF ! Be Ready in ANY disaster. Stock up on Survival Food here: http://PrepareWithGary.com ---------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL! --------------------------------------- https://Minds.com/NextNews https://Minds.com/GaryFranchi https://BitChute.com/channel/NextNewsNetwork https://Real.Video/channel/NextNewsNetwork http://Facebook.com/NextNewsNet http://Twitter.com/NextNewsNet http://Twitter.com/garyfranchi https://twitter.com/Brian_D_Roberts http://NextNewsNetwork.com Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject. #N3 Read more