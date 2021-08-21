Cancel
Oceanside, CA

News wrap: Top stories in Oceanside

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 7 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) The news in Oceanside never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

California / latimes.com

In a California town of Afghanistan war veterans, grief and regret over the Taliban takeover

In a California town of Afghanistan war veterans, grief and regret over the Taliban takeover

The beach city of Oceanside blossomed over the decades as tens of thousands of Marines trained at Camp Pendleton and veterans returned to live nearby. A somber mood has taken the town as residents watch scenes of chaos in Kabul. Read more

avatar

Let's keep in mind it was W that sent us there in the first place.

avatar

So much of our money spent in training and equipment for the afghan army. I think nobody thought that the Afghan leaders would bail like that. If we knew that would happen; don't you think people would be fleeing earlier or evacuating sooner? Only thing we can do now is evacuate as long as it takes.

Oceanside / sandiegocountynews.com

Oceanside police seek information on reports of gunfire in neighborhoods

Oceanside police seek information on reports of gunfire in neighborhoods

Oceanside, CA–Oceanside police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person accused of discharging a firearm in two neighborhoods in the city. On August 18, officers responded to a 4:40 a.m. report of gunfire in the area of Pala and Los Arbolitos Streets. When officers arrived, they located several expended shell casings in the intersection. The officers were unable to locate any injured people or property damage. On August 15 at 10 p.m., officers responded to calls of gunfire in the same area and recovered expended casings. In addition to the call, officers received additional reports from the 4600 block of Maple Dr. and the 4900 block of Bella Colina. Shell casings were located on Maple Dr. There was no report of injuries or property damage at either of these locations. Read more

Pe Ell / chronline.com

Pe Ell’s Ron and Joan Horton Celebrate Their Golden Wedding Anniversary

Pe Ell's Ron and Joan Horton Celebrate Their Golden Wedding Anniversary

Ronald G. and B. Joan Horton (McConnell) of Pe Ell are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married Sept. 7, 1971, in Oceanside, California. They have lived and traveled in many places, including Vista, California, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Twentynine Palms, California, Wenatchee, Washington, Puyallup, Washington, and Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. Read more

Oceanside / oca.org

Matushka Bonnie Robinson

Matushka Bonnie Robinson

Matushka Bonnie Jean [Ioanna] Robinson, the beloved wife of Priest John K. Robinson of Saint Herman Orthodox Church, Oxnard, CA, fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021, as a result of cancer. Matushka Bonnie Jean [Ioanna] [née Wastler] was born on October 9, 1953, in Hagerstown, MD,... Read more

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

