News wrap: Top stories in Oceanside

In a California town of Afghanistan war veterans, grief and regret over the Taliban takeover The beach city of Oceanside blossomed over the decades as tens of thousands of Marines trained at Camp Pendleton and veterans returned to live nearby. A somber mood has taken the town as residents watch scenes of chaos in Kabul. Read more

Oceanside police seek information on reports of gunfire in neighborhoods Oceanside, CA–Oceanside police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person accused of discharging a firearm in two neighborhoods in the city. On August 18, officers responded to a 4:40 a.m. report of gunfire in the area of Pala and Los Arbolitos Streets. When officers arrived, they located several expended shell casings in the intersection. The officers were unable to locate any injured people or property damage. On August 15 at 10 p.m., officers responded to calls of gunfire in the same area and recovered expended casings. In addition to the call, officers received additional reports from the 4600 block of Maple Dr. and the 4900 block of Bella Colina. Shell casings were located on Maple Dr. There was no report of injuries or property damage at either of these locations. Read more

Pe Ell’s Ron and Joan Horton Celebrate Their Golden Wedding Anniversary Ronald G. and B. Joan Horton (McConnell) of Pe Ell are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married Sept. 7, 1971, in Oceanside, California. They have lived and traveled in many places, including Vista, California, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Twentynine Palms, California, Wenatchee, Washington, Puyallup, Washington, and Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. Read more

