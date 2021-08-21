News wrap: Headlines in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) The news in Port St Lucie never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Cities with the most expensive homes in Port St. Lucie metro area Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Port St. Lucie, FL metro using data from Zillow. Read more

TOP VIEWED

St. Lucie County hosting free vaccination clinic St. Lucie County has a below average vaccination rate at just 47% with Martin County at 52% and Indian River County at 56%. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Home For Sale: 1495 Grapeland Ave, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1495GrapelandAve.C21.com 1495 Grapeland Ave Port St Lucie, FL 34952 MLS RX-10733661 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 LOVELY HOME WITH A NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH DEN WHICH CAN BE USED AS A 3 BEDROOM BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LARGE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS. SCREENED PORCH AND A PARTIALLY FENCED YARD.PART OF GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED AND TAX ROLL DOES NOT REFLECT 120 SQ FT FOR ADDITION.DEN WAS PERMITTED IN 2004. GREAT LOCATION . Contact Agent: Peter Geraffo All Professional Read more

LATEST NEWS