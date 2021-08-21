News wrap: Headlines in Port St Lucie
(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) The news in Port St Lucie never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Port St. Lucie metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Port St. Lucie, FL metro using data from Zillow. Read more
st Lucie is a dump...no sidewalks, no drainage, no street lights and terrible traffic..if you have children that walk to school these items I listed are a huge problem.
1 like
St. Lucie County hosting free vaccination clinic
St. Lucie County has a below average vaccination rate at just 47% with Martin County at 52% and Indian River County at 56%. Read more
Home For Sale: 1495 Grapeland Ave, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://1495GrapelandAve.C21.com 1495 Grapeland Ave Port St Lucie, FL 34952 MLS RX-10733661 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 LOVELY HOME WITH A NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH DEN WHICH CAN BE USED AS A 3 BEDROOM BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LARGE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS. SCREENED PORCH AND A PARTIALLY FENCED YARD.PART OF GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED AND TAX ROLL DOES NOT REFLECT 120 SQ FT FOR ADDITION.DEN WAS PERMITTED IN 2004. GREAT LOCATION . Contact Agent: Peter Geraffo All Professional Read more
131 NW Willow Grove Avenue Port Saint Lucie, FL | ColdwellBankerHomes.com
131 NW Willow Grove Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, FL Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/131+NW+Willow+Grove+Avenue,+Port+Saint+Lucie,+FL ColdwellBankerHomes.com Jenifer Scott - Coldwell Banker | 561.351.4091 Gorgeous, pristine home with loads of upgrades and beautiful landscaping just listed in Magnolia Lakes! You wont want to miss this fabulous home where you can simply move in and not have to worry about updating anything to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. This home offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms p Read more