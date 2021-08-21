Trending news headlines in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) The news in Eugene never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Oregon to require vaccination proof to attend football games EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon became the first Power Five school to announce it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for people over the age of 12 to attend its football games. In its announcement Friday, the school said the decision was made with public health authorities... Read more

Where in Lane County do you need proof of vaccination to enter? Venues, businesses and groups are beginning to require proof of vaccination to enter. These are Lane County businesses, government facilities and venues that have enacted vaccination requirements to allow entry, as announced to the public. Typically, showing a CDC vaccination card or a photocopy of the vaccination card will serve as proof; some locations may allow photo on a cellphone. Locations may have different requirements and people are encourage to clarify requirements, as a business' response to COVID-19 may change with health officials guidance. Read more

$50 gift cards per shot increase vaccinations at Lane County clinics tenfold EUGENE, Ore. - Offering a $50 gift card per shot has led to a tenfold increase in people visiting Lane County vaccination clinics. "What that translates to is a little over 100 people being vaccinated per day," Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health said Wednesday. "So if you do the math, we were not seeing very many people on a daily average at Lane County clinics before the incentive program." Read more

