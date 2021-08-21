Trending news headlines in Eugene
Oregon to require vaccination proof to attend football games
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon became the first Power Five school to announce it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for people over the age of 12 to attend its football games. In its announcement Friday, the school said the decision was made with public health authorities... Read more
why? vaccinated people catch and spread the Chinese cold at the same rate as unvaccinated people, per the science.
Expect more of this and people should be glad that businesses are taking a stand. Show or go. Vaccines save lives.
Where in Lane County do you need proof of vaccination to enter?
Venues, businesses and groups are beginning to require proof of vaccination to enter. These are Lane County businesses, government facilities and venues that have enacted vaccination requirements to allow entry, as announced to the public. Typically, showing a CDC vaccination card or a photocopy of the vaccination card will serve as proof; some locations may allow photo on a cellphone. Locations may have different requirements and people are encourage to clarify requirements, as a business' response to COVID-19 may change with health officials guidance. Read more
won't get my business and will stand up with the rest this is fascist control its my body and my choice
It’s absolutely segregation, not to mention discrimination, and against our constitutional rights. I am saying this because I am one of several that cannot get the Covid shot. Nor can my son who do to genetics and compromised immune system we both cannot get the Covid shot. So what does that mean for us.? So do we have to show medical information to the public now? Do we have to get a doctors note to go out and eat? Or to go into a store to buy clothing or food? Or what if we’re attending a family wedding that is in the venue? This is absolutelyRidiculous. This is not a black and white situation there are gray areas and they aren’t being considered Not to mention this is another way our government is trying to force upon us a vaccination that is still in trials until 2023 or 24, look it up on the CDC website. And it also hasn’t been approved by the FDA. So once again the government is putting pressure on people to be forced to vaccinate taking away our individual rights to choose for o
$50 gift cards per shot increase vaccinations at Lane County clinics tenfold
EUGENE, Ore. - Offering a $50 gift card per shot has led to a tenfold increase in people visiting Lane County vaccination clinics. "What that translates to is a little over 100 people being vaccinated per day," Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health said Wednesday. "So if you do the math, we were not seeing very many people on a daily average at Lane County clinics before the incentive program." Read more
Sha'Carri Richardson VS. The World || The 2021 Prefontaine Classic 100 Meter Dash
It's the race we've all been waiting for, but who will win this clash of speed?