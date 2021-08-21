What's up: News headlines in Brownsville
(BROWNSVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Brownsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
For more stories from the Brownsville area, click here.
Brownsville wins Pony League World Series championship
A Brownsville 14-and-under team won the Dick’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series Championship game Wednesday night in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, defeating a Youngstown, Ohio, team 11-10 and becoming the first Pony League team from the Rio Grande Valley to take home the championship trophy. The team featured player’s from... Read more
Way to go to all the members of the Brownsville and valley players who persevered and got through the losers bracket to come out victorious!!! Outstanding job to all the coaches and their support staff. Si se puede!!!
So glad to hear this great news! All their hard work really payed off. Congratulations to these young men, their coaches, and their parents whom I'm very sure provided support and encouragement! I'm so proud of them and just happy to feel good about something so impressive coming out of our community. Way to Go 🏆 Champs!!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👍
2-Vehicle Wreck Kills Brownsville Native
A Brownsville native was one of two people killed in a fiery 2-vehicle crash near the Willacy-Kenedy County line this week. DPS troopers say a tractor-trailer rig was southbound on Highway 77 Tuesday night when it veered off the highway and plowed into a Chevrolet Tahoe sitting off the roadway. One of two men in the SUV was thrown out and was dead when first responders got to the scene. The 18-wheeler then rolled off the road and burst into flames while the driver was inside. Read more
The family that lost the family member with the Tahoe is looking for there two dogs that got lost during the incident.
Job fairs in Brownsville, McAllen also administering COVID vaccines
A regional job fair will kick off Thursday in both Brownsville and McAllen. The job fair in McAllen is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Blvd. The job fair in Brownsville is taking place at the... Read more
One Injured in DUI Crash on U.S. Highway 77 at East Price Road in Brownsville
Brownsville, TX. (August 19, 2021)- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on August 16, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. The accident occurred just after 12:00 a.m. on the southbound U.S. Highway 77 frontage road at East Price Road. Police reported that the driver of a Toyota Tundra crashed into a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Ram was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault. No further details have been provided at this time. The crash remains under investigation. Read more