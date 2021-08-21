What's up: News headlines in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Brownsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Brownsville wins Pony League World Series championship A Brownsville 14-and-under team won the Dick’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series Championship game Wednesday night in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, defeating a Youngstown, Ohio, team 11-10 and becoming the first Pony League team from the Rio Grande Valley to take home the championship trophy. The team featured player’s from... Read more

2-Vehicle Wreck Kills Brownsville Native A Brownsville native was one of two people killed in a fiery 2-vehicle crash near the Willacy-Kenedy County line this week. DPS troopers say a tractor-trailer rig was southbound on Highway 77 Tuesday night when it veered off the highway and plowed into a Chevrolet Tahoe sitting off the roadway. One of two men in the SUV was thrown out and was dead when first responders got to the scene. The 18-wheeler then rolled off the road and burst into flames while the driver was inside. Read more

Job fairs in Brownsville, McAllen also administering COVID vaccines A regional job fair will kick off Thursday in both Brownsville and McAllen. The job fair in McAllen is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Blvd. The job fair in Brownsville is taking place at the... Read more

