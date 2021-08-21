News wrap: Top stories in Greenville
(GREENVILLE, SC) What’s going on in Greenville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Peace Center in Greenville to require proof of your COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are planning to see a show at thePeace Center in Greenville anytime soon here is some important information you need to know. Want to find out what shows are happening this year? Click here. The Peace Center announced Friday that due to the recent spike... Read more
COVID cases rising in children; health care workers wave the warning flag
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Prisma health is reporting record-high numbers of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Upstate. They’re urging parents to keep them as protected as they can. Right now, Prisma Health says there are 7 children hospitalized and 4 in the ICU from COVID-19 in the Prisma Health Children’s... Read more
Prisma Health Greenville, SC
I am a new grad getting ready to enter the workforce. I have an interview with Prisma Health next week. Can anyone tell me about this hospital system? Pro? Cons? Thank you! Read more
New to the Street: Brightway, The Allen Agency
Brightway, The Allen Agency opened in Greenville. The office offers customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle and umbrella insurance policies from brands including Appalachian Underwriters, Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Foremost, Hagerty, Hippo, National Risk Solutions, Nationwide and SageSure. Location: 2320 E. North St., Suite GG,... Read more