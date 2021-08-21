Cancel
Greenville, SC

News wrap: Top stories in Greenville

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 7 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) What’s going on in Greenville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Greenville / wyff4.com

Peace Center in Greenville to require proof of your COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test

Peace Center in Greenville to require proof of your COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are planning to see a show at thePeace Center in Greenville anytime soon here is some important information you need to know. Want to find out what shows are happening this year? Click here. The Peace Center announced Friday that due to the recent spike... Read more

avatar

proof of a fake vaccine, didnt need a booster for the vaccines i received when i was a child. covid is the flu, everything experts said is a lie.

5 likes 2 dislikes 7 replies

avatar

there was a guy in Georgia that got the shot. then got covid and died. do not put this poison into your body

8 likes 3 dislikes 1 reply

Greenville / wspa.com

COVID cases rising in children; health care workers wave the warning flag

COVID cases rising in children; health care workers wave the warning flag

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Prisma health is reporting record-high numbers of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Upstate. They’re urging parents to keep them as protected as they can. Right now, Prisma Health says there are 7 children hospitalized and 4 in the ICU from COVID-19 in the Prisma Health Children’s... Read more

avatar

on the cdc qeb site they say that they include probale cases as positive cases. So if your sneezing and have a slight cough you hit the criteria for a probable case which turns into a positive. The test are less than 50% accurate so tell me again why we should believe anything

1 like

avatar

JOHN 3:16 FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON THAT WHOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM SHALL NOT PERISH BUT HAVE ETERNAL LIFE 🙌❣️

Greenville / allnurses.com

Prisma Health Greenville, SC

Prisma Health Greenville, SC

I am a new grad getting ready to enter the workforce. I have an interview with Prisma Health next week. Can anyone tell me about this hospital system? Pro? Cons? Thank you! Read more

Greenville / upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Brightway, The Allen Agency

New to the Street: Brightway, The Allen Agency

Brightway, The Allen Agency opened in Greenville. The office offers customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle and umbrella insurance policies from brands including Appalachian Underwriters, Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Foremost, Hagerty, Hippo, National Risk Solutions, Nationwide and SageSure. Location: 2320 E. North St., Suite GG,... Read more

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Community Policy