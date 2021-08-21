News wrap: Top stories in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, SC) What’s going on in Greenville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Peace Center in Greenville to require proof of your COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are planning to see a show at thePeace Center in Greenville anytime soon here is some important information you need to know. Want to find out what shows are happening this year? Click here. The Peace Center announced Friday that due to the recent spike... Read more

COVID cases rising in children; health care workers wave the warning flag SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Prisma health is reporting record-high numbers of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Upstate. They’re urging parents to keep them as protected as they can. Right now, Prisma Health says there are 7 children hospitalized and 4 in the ICU from COVID-19 in the Prisma Health Children’s... Read more

Prisma Health Greenville, SC I am a new grad getting ready to enter the workforce. I have an interview with Prisma Health next week. Can anyone tell me about this hospital system? Pro? Cons? Thank you! Read more

