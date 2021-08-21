What's up: Leading stories in Gainesville
(GAINESVILLE, FL) What’s going on in Gainesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of North Central Florida’s most popular club and radio DJs has passed away after a battle with COVID-19, according to friends. DJ Terrah, whose given name was Akeem Thompson Senior, was the afternoon drive host for 98.9 JAMZ. For many years before that, he had... Read more
he was vaxed but they left that part out, only the vaxed are dying, it's the graphene oxide injections that are killing them, Covid has a 99.997% survival rate, it you don't wake up soon to what's going on you're becoming a liability here
1 like 6 replies
Customer tips $10,000 at Gainesville restaurant
Gainesville — On Tuesday evening, 10 Wahoo Seafood employees were tipped $1,000 each from a customer. Owner Shawn Shepherd said he has not seen anything like this before in his 35 year career at the restaurant. "We have (an employee) that works in our kitchen whose daughter has been in,... Read more
Steve Spurrier uses sports memorabilia to create one-of-a-kind restaurant, museum
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Steve Spurrier stashed six decades worth of memorabilia in closets and cabinets, scattered between his office, his home and his nearby beach house. Jerseys and cleats. Helmets and visors. Trophies and trinkets. Rings and pictures. Spurrier’s collection was as massive as it was impressive. He stored another... Read more
Local forecast for Gainesville-Ocala - August 18, 2021 4 pm ET
Local forecast as seen on WRUF-TV (Cox 1006 or 10.1) and published August 18, 2021 4 pm Read more