What's up: Leading stories in Gainesville

A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19 GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of North Central Florida’s most popular club and radio DJs has passed away after a battle with COVID-19, according to friends. DJ Terrah, whose given name was Akeem Thompson Senior, was the afternoon drive host for 98.9 JAMZ. For many years before that, he had... Read more

Customer tips $10,000 at Gainesville restaurant Gainesville — On Tuesday evening, 10 Wahoo Seafood employees were tipped $1,000 each from a customer. Owner Shawn Shepherd said he has not seen anything like this before in his 35 year career at the restaurant. "We have (an employee) that works in our kitchen whose daughter has been in,... Read more

Steve Spurrier uses sports memorabilia to create one-of-a-kind restaurant, museum GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Steve Spurrier stashed six decades worth of memorabilia in closets and cabinets, scattered between his office, his home and his nearby beach house. Jerseys and cleats. Helmets and visors. Trophies and trinkets. Rings and pictures. Spurrier’s collection was as massive as it was impressive. He stored another... Read more

