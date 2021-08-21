Cancel
Gainesville, FL

What's up: Leading stories in Gainesville

Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 7 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) What’s going on in Gainesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Gainesville / wcjb.com

A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of North Central Florida’s most popular club and radio DJs has passed away after a battle with COVID-19, according to friends. DJ Terrah, whose given name was Akeem Thompson Senior, was the afternoon drive host for 98.9 JAMZ. For many years before that, he had... Read more

Gainesville / mycbs4.com

Customer tips $10,000 at Gainesville restaurant

Gainesville — On Tuesday evening, 10 Wahoo Seafood employees were tipped $1,000 each from a customer. Owner Shawn Shepherd said he has not seen anything like this before in his 35 year career at the restaurant. "We have (an employee) that works in our kitchen whose daughter has been in,... Read more

Gainesville / suntimes.com

Steve Spurrier uses sports memorabilia to create one-of-a-kind restaurant, museum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Steve Spurrier stashed six decades worth of memorabilia in closets and cabinets, scattered between his office, his home and his nearby beach house. Jerseys and cleats. Helmets and visors. Trophies and trinkets. Rings and pictures. Spurrier’s collection was as massive as it was impressive. He stored another... Read more

Gainesville / youtube.com

Local forecast for Gainesville-Ocala - August 18, 2021 4 pm ET

Local forecast as seen on WRUF-TV (Cox 1006 or 10.1) and published August 18, 2021 4 pm Read more

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

