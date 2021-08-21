Cancel
Augusta, GA

Trending news headlines in Augusta

Augusta News Watch
 7 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Augusta area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Augusta / wrdw.com

'It was a big surprise for us and the whole family': Local sisters deliver babies on same day

‘It was a big surprise for us and the whole family’: Local sisters deliver babies on same day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a surprise for sisters Ali White and Brooke Dueringer who found out they were each pregnant with their first baby just days apart. “It was totally not planned. I hadn’t told Ali we were trying, and Ali of course didn’t tell us they were trying, so it was a big surprise for us and the whole family.” Brooke said. Read more

same thing happened with me and my sister in law many years ago, my brother and I both became parents on Dec 13. his wife and me were both married 3 years, done had about given up, but same day almost 4 years we both gave birth to two beautiful baby boys.

Richmond County / wfxg.com

Authorities searching for missing Richmond County teen

Authorities searching for missing Richmond County teen

RICHMOND COUNTY(WFXG)- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Zavion Cobb was last seen on August 13 around 11 pm on the 1200 block of Paramount Court in Augusta. According to the Sheriff's Office Cobb may have been picked up by... Read more

I'm quite sure he just joined a gang. Little thugs inevitably go down this road.

2 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Augusta / youtube.com

1835 McDowell St, Augusta, GA

1835 McDowell St, Augusta, GA

See the Property Website! https://joebailey.photography/1835-McDowell-St :: Marlei Simon - Masters Rental - 8603674211 Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Augusta / youtube.com

Canaan Baptist Church Augusta, GA Service

Canaan Baptist Church Augusta, GA Service

Service from Canaan Baptist Church in Augusta, GA Read more

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

