State of emergency issued in Mamaroneck as Henri approaches

As Hurricane Henri heads toward the region, there are some concerns about flooding in Mamaroneck.

People were out at the marina in Harbor Park on Saturday enjoying a summer day. But weather officials say that this is the calm before the storm.

Mayor Tom Murphy says that the town has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Mamaroneck is a low-lying area that is prone to flooding and storm-related power outages.

Street closures will be taking place on Rushmore Avenue, Plaza Avenue and several streets in the Washingtonville area.