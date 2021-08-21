Cancel
Mamaroneck, NY

State of emergency issued in Mamaroneck as Henri approaches

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

As Hurricane Henri heads toward the region, there are some concerns about flooding in Mamaroneck.

People were out at the marina in Harbor Park on Saturday enjoying a summer day. But weather officials say that this is the calm before the storm.

LIVE UPDATES: TRACKING HENRI

GUIDE: 6 flooding safety tips to follow

RELATED: Latimer: Westchester County fully prepared ahead of Hurricane Henri

Mayor Tom Murphy says that the town has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Mamaroneck is a low-lying area that is prone to flooding and storm-related power outages.

Street closures will be taking place on Rushmore Avenue, Plaza Avenue and several streets in the Washingtonville area.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
