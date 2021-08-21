What's up: Top news in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) The news in Ocala never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

27-year-old man arrested in shooting death of Ocala man OCALA, Fla. — A man has been arrested in an Ocala homicide from Aug. 18. Tyre Patrick Meggie, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder. On Aug. 18, around 3 a.m., Ocala police were called to the 3500 block of W Silver Springs Boulevard. The victim, Sherman Samuels, 32, was shot in the back of the head and killed. Read more

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly fleeing from police in stolen vehicle A 38-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she allegedly fled from an officer attempting to pull her over while she was driving a stolen vehicle. On August 19, a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy observed a silver Cadillac near U.S. Highway 441. The tag on the vehicle had already been confirmed through a records check by a MCSO deputy as being stolen, according to the sheriff’s report. Read more

