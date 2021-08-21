Top Providence news stories

2018 Dodge Charger Milford, Mendon, Worcester, Framingham MA, Providence, RI D12009V

Pitch Black Clearcoat Used 2018 Dodge Charger available near me in Milford, Massachusetts at Imperial CDJR. Servicing the Mendon, Worcester, Framingham MA, Providence, RI area. http://www.imperialchryslerdodgejeep.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=D12009V 2018 Dodge Charger GT - Stock#: D12009V - VIN#: 2C3CDXJG4JH207739 http://www.imperialchryslerdodgejeep.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (508) 244-4865 Imperial CDJR 18 Uxbridge Rd Mendon MA 01756 Recent Arrival! Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheels Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels, 300 HP Power Rating, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Performance Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 28H GT, R/T Front End Appearance, Sport Mode, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Sport Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Painted Granite Crystal, 300 HP Power Rating, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Performance Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 28H GT, R/T Front End Appearance, Sport Mode, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control. Pitch Black Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Charger GT 4D Sedan GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic

Clean CARFAX. 3.6L V6 24V VVT 18/27 City/Highway MPG 