Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) The news in Santa Rosa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Hawaii / sfgate.com

How a canceled Hawaii trip led me to the Flamingo, a retrofabulous Northern Calif. resort

How a canceled Hawaii trip led me to the Flamingo, a retrofabulous Northern Calif. resort

Most hotels are simply a place to sleep while away from home. Some are more glamorous than others, of course, but when I’m on the road — whether for work or on vacation — the last thing I’m doing is dawdling in a rented room. So when I noticed that the Flamingo in Santa Rosa, of all places, started appearing again and again in the brag posts of social media friends and acquaintances, I was curious. How does a sexagenarian Northern California motor lodge — a dubiously self-proclaimed “Mid-century Modern Marvel,” first opened in 1957 — on the residential outskirts of Sonoma County’s small but sprawling capital become one of the most locally coveted vacation destinations of 2021? Read more

Comments
avatar

my favorite get away when I lived in Sebastopol I'm so glad to see it has been brought back. this place rocks! thank you for taking the time to give your thumbs up on this hidden gem

Santa Rosa / ksro.com

Two Arrested in Bait Bicycle Operation in Santa Rosa

Two Arrested in Bait Bicycle Operation in Santa Rosa

Two homeless men have been arrested after a Bait Bicycle operation in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa police had received complaints of bike thefts across the city and, in response, conducted a five hour bike bait operation on Thursday. They were done in the neighborhoods of Bennett Valley, Roseland, Downtown and Rincon Valley. 32 year old Eric Radford and 37 year old Anthony Brumley stole the bait bikes and were charged Felony Grand Theft and possession of stolen property. Brumley was also arrested on a felony warrant for Grand Theft Auto. Officers remind the public to take the necessary steps to prevent bicycle theft. Read more

Santa Rosa / youtube.com

City of Santa Rosa Design Review Board August 19, 2021

City of Santa Rosa Design Review Board August 19, 2021

Read more

Santa Rosa / youtube.com

195 White Oak Drive Santa Rosa, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

195 White Oak Drive Santa Rosa, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

195 White Oak Drive, Santa Rosa, CA Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/195+White+Oak+Drive,+Santa+Rosa,+CA ColdwellBankerHomes.com Anna Harris - Coldwell Banker | 707.321.9021 Welcome to this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1314 square foot home located in Oakmont, a 55+ active adult community. Inside you will find a spacious and open living room with a cozy fireplace and an attached covered patio. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, an electric range with a micro vent above Read more

Comments / 0

 

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

