Santa Rosa news wrap: What’s trending

How a canceled Hawaii trip led me to the Flamingo, a retrofabulous Northern Calif. resort Most hotels are simply a place to sleep while away from home. Some are more glamorous than others, of course, but when I’m on the road — whether for work or on vacation — the last thing I’m doing is dawdling in a rented room. So when I noticed that the Flamingo in Santa Rosa, of all places, started appearing again and again in the brag posts of social media friends and acquaintances, I was curious. How does a sexagenarian Northern California motor lodge — a dubiously self-proclaimed “Mid-century Modern Marvel,” first opened in 1957 — on the residential outskirts of Sonoma County’s small but sprawling capital become one of the most locally coveted vacation destinations of 2021? Read more

Two Arrested in Bait Bicycle Operation in Santa Rosa Two homeless men have been arrested after a Bait Bicycle operation in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa police had received complaints of bike thefts across the city and, in response, conducted a five hour bike bait operation on Thursday. They were done in the neighborhoods of Bennett Valley, Roseland, Downtown and Rincon Valley. 32 year old Eric Radford and 37 year old Anthony Brumley stole the bait bikes and were charged Felony Grand Theft and possession of stolen property. Brumley was also arrested on a felony warrant for Grand Theft Auto. Officers remind the public to take the necessary steps to prevent bicycle theft. Read more

City of Santa Rosa Design Review Board August 19, 2021 Read more

