Des Moines, IA

Top Des Moines news stories

Des Moines Times
 7 days ago

Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to... Read more

avatar

Who do this woman think she is?It's like, if you're not white, you're worthless, hopefully she will have a black cell mate and be educated!

55 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

Racism is NOT a mental illness. It is a learned and lived behavior that she refused to adjust her belief system about a whole population of people. She got what she deserved but it should have been more. #LIFE

41 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

Woman accused of driving SUV into girl because 'she was Mexican' sentenced to 25 years

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to up... Read more

avatar

OMG!!! Jail ain't it. I'm sorry but I have a mixed daughter who is Mexican... You better had prayed them cops got to you before I did. Jail aint even equal in this mattet

43 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies

avatar

That is so sad.😥 why on Earth would someone try to hurt another human being just because they are a different race, I just don't understand. God created us all as one take away our skin we're all the same underneath.

19 likes 2 replies

Bump Honored with Inaugural Pursel Family Pharmacy Scholarship

Morgan Bump, third-year student pharmacist, was awarded the inaugural Loretta M. and Thomas M. Pursel Sr. Family Pharmacy Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes a third- or fourth-year student pharmacist within Drake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) who meets one of the following criteria: 1) exhibits leadership experience within a national pharmacy organization, 2) is a military veteran or current member of the military/guard, and/or 3) is a single parent. Read more

Des Moines man accused of setting father's house on fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a Des Moines man accused of setting his father's house on fire while the elderly man was still inside it. Police say 48-year-old Shane Lorenz was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson. Investigators believe Lorenz started the fire Saturday... Read more

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Politics
New Orleans, LA
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Military
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

