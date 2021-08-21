Top Des Moines news stories
Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to... Read more
Who do this woman think she is?It's like, if you're not white, you're worthless, hopefully she will have a black cell mate and be educated!
Racism is NOT a mental illness. It is a learned and lived behavior that she refused to adjust her belief system about a whole population of people. She got what she deserved but it should have been more. #LIFE
OMG!!! Jail ain't it. I'm sorry but I have a mixed daughter who is Mexican... You better had prayed them cops got to you before I did. Jail aint even equal in this mattet
That is so sad.😥 why on Earth would someone try to hurt another human being just because they are a different race, I just don't understand. God created us all as one take away our skin we're all the same underneath.
Bump Honored with Inaugural Pursel Family Pharmacy Scholarship
Morgan Bump, third-year student pharmacist, was awarded the inaugural Loretta M. and Thomas M. Pursel Sr. Family Pharmacy Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes a third- or fourth-year student pharmacist within Drake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) who meets one of the following criteria: 1) exhibits leadership experience within a national pharmacy organization, 2) is a military veteran or current member of the military/guard, and/or 3) is a single parent. Read more
Des Moines man accused of setting father's house on fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a Des Moines man accused of setting his father's house on fire while the elderly man was still inside it. Police say 48-year-old Shane Lorenz was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson. Investigators believe Lorenz started the fire Saturday... Read more