Top Des Moines news stories

LOCAL HEADLINE

LOCAL FAVORITE

Woman accused of driving SUV into girl because 'she was Mexican' sentenced to 25 years DES MOINES, Iowa -- A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to up... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Bump Honored with Inaugural Pursel Family Pharmacy Scholarship Morgan Bump, third-year student pharmacist, was awarded the inaugural Loretta M. and Thomas M. Pursel Sr. Family Pharmacy Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes a third- or fourth-year student pharmacist within Drake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) who meets one of the following criteria: 1) exhibits leadership experience within a national pharmacy organization, 2) is a military veteran or current member of the military/guard, and/or 3) is a single parent. Read more

LOCAL PICK