What's up: Leading stories in Amarillo

Police: Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Texas Cops
A man was fatally shot by Amarillo police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges, police said Saturday. George Michael Mireles, 34, died at a hospital where he was taken following Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex, Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said in a statement. Read more
Deputies vehicle ran off road during suspect pursuit in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled and another vehicle associated with the suspect hit the deputies marked patrol unit on Thursday, Aug. 19, according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. The office said that deputies stopped a white Toyota Rav-4, bearing... Read more
APD Searching For Missing 15-year-old Alaina Kirby
The Amarillo Police Department is searching for Missing 15-year-old Alaina Kirby who could be in danger. She is described as being 5 foot 8, 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on August 2 leaving her home in the River Road area from Studebaker Street. Read more
all these young people are into human trafficking now and there's a lot of peer pressure. That's where I would check
Amarillo Library to resume curbside service Monday, will remain open to public
Officials with the Amarillo Public Library announced Wednesday that it will resume offering curbside services at all five of its locations beginning Monday to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19. The library system previously implemented the curbside services for patrons earlier in the pandemic. However, with the implementation of curbside... Read more