What's up: Top news in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) What’s going on in Montgomery? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a postal worker in Montgomery. Details are limited, but Postal Inspector Tony Robinson said the robbery took place around 2:55 p.m. in the Gibbs Village area. USPS is offering up to a... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Montgomery charter school goes into quarantine MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -LIFE Academy in Montgomery has gone into quarantine just four days after it opened for the first time. The charter school is located on West Fairview Avenue, and Thursday, school leaders made the decision to quarantine after one of its students tested positive for COVID 19. LIFE... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Who Is Adriane White? AL Cop Accused Of Abusing Child Adriane White is a 32 year-old police officer from Montgomery, Alabama. He has been accused of abusing a child at a Walmart. White Charged With Abusing Minor. “Coleman says the charges are related to an investigation that began on Tuesday after a complaint was filed in the 800 block of Ann Street. Court records say the incident happened inside the Ann Street Walmart. White is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile and forcing the victim to touch him.” [WSFA] Read more

LOCAL PICK