What's up: Top news in Montgomery

$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a postal worker in Montgomery. Details are limited, but Postal Inspector Tony Robinson said the robbery took place around 2:55 p.m. in the Gibbs Village area. USPS is offering up to a... Read more
Montgomery charter school goes into quarantine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -LIFE Academy in Montgomery has gone into quarantine just four days after it opened for the first time. The charter school is located on West Fairview Avenue, and Thursday, school leaders made the decision to quarantine after one of its students tested positive for COVID 19. LIFE... Read more
Who Is Adriane White? AL Cop Accused Of Abusing Child
Adriane White is a 32 year-old police officer from Montgomery, Alabama. He has been accused of abusing a child at a Walmart. White Charged With Abusing Minor. “Coleman says the charges are related to an investigation that began on Tuesday after a complaint was filed in the 800 block of Ann Street. Court records say the incident happened inside the Ann Street Walmart. White is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile and forcing the victim to touch him.” [WSFA] Read more
Advertiser's 2021 Best of the Best ceremony canceled because of virus resurgence
The Montgomery Advertiser has canceled Thursday's in-person celebration of this year's Best of the Best Community Choice Awards banquet, citing "an abundance of caution" as COVID surges in the River Region. “We were looking forward to honoring you and other local businesses at the show, but with COVID cases on... Read more
