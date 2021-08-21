News wrap: Headlines in Fort Myers
Man busted with 155 grams of fentanyl in Fort Myers parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man was arrested after investigators busted him with 155 grams of fentanyl Wednesday afternoon. The Fort Myers Police Department assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration in apprehending Daniel Bland near a plaza on Boyscout Drive. Investigators were seen swarming the parking lot near a gym at... Read more
I'm so glad they are putting out what these dumbass do so I can read up on it and do what they don't do 😅..... first off not supposed to travel with that s*** on you
1 reply
New nonstop flight coming to RSW in Fort Myers
Avelo Airlines is bringing the first nonstop service between New Haven, Connecticut (HVN) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Florida. Read more
