Fort Myers, FL

News wrap: Headlines in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Voice
 7 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) What's going on in Fort Myers? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Fort Myers / nbc-2.com

Man busted with 155 grams of fentanyl in Fort Myers parking lot

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man was arrested after investigators busted him with 155 grams of fentanyl Wednesday afternoon. The Fort Myers Police Department assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration in apprehending Daniel Bland near a plaza on Boyscout Drive. Investigators were seen swarming the parking lot near a gym at...

avatar

I'm so glad they are putting out what these dumbass do so I can read up on it and do what they don't do 😅..... first off not supposed to travel with that s*** on you

Fort Myers / fox4now.com

New nonstop flight coming to RSW in Fort Myers

Avelo Airlines is bringing the first nonstop service between New Haven, Connecticut (HVN) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Florida.

Fort Myers / youtube.com

Land For Sale: 2103 & 2115 Hoople Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://21032115HoopleStreet.C21.com 2103 & 2115 Hoople Street Fort Myers, FL 33901 MLS 220064029 INVESTORS DON'T MISS OUT!!!! YOUR opportunity is here to get in on the ground level to be a part of the Midtown Redevelopment Zone. Uptown & Downtown are already well under way, Midtown is next! This is a .50 acre / 2 parcel listing (separate parcel ID's) that is zoned right in the middle of the Midtown Redevelopment Zone. This property is zoned for mixed-use. You can build a multi-family building on it, a single family, clear the property and build a warehouse or an office building. Contact Agent: Irene Moser Selling Paradise

Fort Myers / youtube.com

Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 Near Fort Myers and Estero

Looking For A Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 Near Fort Myers and Estero? *Ask About Our VIP Delivery! Your Excellent condition L/Certified 2018 Eminent White Pearl Lexus ES 350 with Premier Package, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation Package, Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Much Much More! ONE owner FLORIDA titled with an UNLIMITED MILE 6 year Lexus warranty from date of first use honored anywhere in the USA! Free Carfax, special finance terms, trades welcome and we ship anywhere! For an e-deal you'll feel good about contact Scanlon in Fort Myers today! We are your Used Lexus Florida Dealer. *Note that CPO/Used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired manufacturer recalls. Please contact the manufacturer for recall assistance/questions before purchasing or check the NHTSA website for current recall information. Scanlon gives each vehicle a safety inspection and checks for open recalls.** While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify and review any information in question with a dealership sales representative, equipment listed is derived from manufacturer new vehicle data; some items and/or subscriptions may not be included with the vehicle as a pre-owned vehicle. C (800) 330-9155 Check Out Our Website http://www.lexusoffortmyers.com/?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Used%20Car%20Videos 14200 S Tamiami Trail Fort Myers, FL 33912 (239) 481-9797 L21R474A Read more

Fort Myers Voice

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

