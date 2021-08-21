News wrap: Headlines in Fort Myers

Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 Near Fort Myers and Estero

Looking For A Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 Near Fort Myers and Estero? *Ask About Our VIP Delivery! Your Excellent condition L/Certified 2018 Eminent White Pearl Lexus ES 350 with Premier Package, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation Package, Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Much Much More! ONE owner FLORIDA titled with an UNLIMITED MILE 6 year Lexus warranty from date of first use honored anywhere in the USA! Free Carfax, special finance terms, trades welcome and we ship anywhere! For an e-deal you'll feel good about contact Scanlon in Fort Myers today! We are your Used Lexus Florida Dealer. *Note that CPO/Used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired manufacturer recalls. Please contact the manufacturer for recall assistance/questions before purchasing or check the NHTSA website for current recall information. Scanlon gives each vehicle a safety inspection and checks for open recalls.** While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify and review any information in question with a dealership sales representative, equipment listed is derived from manufacturer new vehicle data; some items and/or subscriptions may not be included with the vehicle as a pre-owned vehicle. C (800) 330-9155 Check Out Our Website http://www.lexusoffortmyers.com/?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Used%20Car%20Videos 14200 S Tamiami Trail Fort Myers, FL 33912 (239) 481-9797 L21R474A Read more