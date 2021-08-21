Trending news headlines in Syracuse
(SYRACUSE, NY) What’s going on in Syracuse? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Troubled owner hopes to reopen Golden Corral restaurant in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The troubled owner of a Golden Corral forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic just a year after it opened is hoping to restart the buffet-style, all-you-can-eat restaurant soon. Niral Patel, a restaurant and hotel operator based in in Saratoga Springs, is preparing to reopen his Golden... Read more
The evening meals at the Golden Coral are excellent. The problem is they take the leftovers from last night and serve it for lunch.
1 reply
Breakthrough case of Covid takes life of Jim Sterio, beloved Syracuse restaurateur
Syracuse, N.Y. – Dimitrio “Jim” Sterio, remembered as the friendly proprietor of the former Sterio’s Landmark Restaurant in downtown Syracuse, had survived a lot before this year. Doctors at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester gave Sterio a new liver in 2002 that saved his life. He’d also had quadruple-bypass heart... Read more
I remember often going to the Landmark when I worked at the old Hotel Syracuse. One of the best restaurants Syracuse ever had! And Jim was always smiling and glad to see me. My deepest condolences to the family.
1 like
it's not rare that people are dying from the China flu after getting the shots many are dying even from the shots !!!
‘Britney Spears’ Case Has Shown Why Guardianship Laws Need to Change’
Nina Kohn, the David M. Levy L’48 Professor of Law and faculty director of online education in the College of Law, authored an op-ed for The Guardian titled “Britney Spears’ case has shown why guardianship laws need to change.”. Kohn is a faculty affiliate with the Syracuse University Aging Studies... Read more
Partners for Education & Business, Inc. Recognizes 2021 Business Partnership Award Winners | #education | #technology | #training
Partners for Education & Business, Inc. (PEB) have announced the 2021 CNY P-TECH Business Partnership of the Year award winners. The Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) programs in the Syracuse City and Auburn School Districts are supported by PEB. However, they could not be nearly as impactful without their local business partners. Read more