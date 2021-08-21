Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Trending news headlines in Syracuse

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 7 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) What’s going on in Syracuse? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Syracuse / syracuse.com

Troubled owner hopes to reopen Golden Corral restaurant in Syracuse

Troubled owner hopes to reopen Golden Corral restaurant in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The troubled owner of a Golden Corral forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic just a year after it opened is hoping to restart the buffet-style, all-you-can-eat restaurant soon. Niral Patel, a restaurant and hotel operator based in in Saratoga Springs, is preparing to reopen his Golden... Read more

Comments
avatar

The evening meals at the Golden Coral are excellent. The problem is they take the leftovers from last night and serve it for lunch.

1 reply

Syracuse / syracuse.com

Breakthrough case of Covid takes life of Jim Sterio, beloved Syracuse restaurateur

Breakthrough case of Covid takes life of Jim Sterio, beloved Syracuse restaurateur

Syracuse, N.Y. – Dimitrio “Jim” Sterio, remembered as the friendly proprietor of the former Sterio’s Landmark Restaurant in downtown Syracuse, had survived a lot before this year. Doctors at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester gave Sterio a new liver in 2002 that saved his life. He’d also had quadruple-bypass heart... Read more

Comments
avatar

I remember often going to the Landmark when I worked at the old Hotel Syracuse. One of the best restaurants Syracuse ever had! And Jim was always smiling and glad to see me. My deepest condolences to the family.

1 like

avatar

it's not rare that people are dying from the China flu after getting the shots many are dying even from the shots !!!

Syracuse / syr.edu

‘Britney Spears’ Case Has Shown Why Guardianship Laws Need to Change’

‘Britney Spears’ Case Has Shown Why Guardianship Laws Need to Change’

Nina Kohn, the David M. Levy L’48 Professor of Law and faculty director of online education in the College of Law, authored an op-ed for The Guardian titled “Britney Spears’ case has shown why guardianship laws need to change.”. Kohn is a faculty affiliate with the Syracuse University Aging Studies... Read more

Syracuse / nationalcybersecuritynews.today

Partners for Education & Business, Inc. Recognizes 2021 Business Partnership Award Winners | #education | #technology | #training

Partners for Education & Business, Inc. Recognizes 2021 Business Partnership Award Winners | #education | #technology | #training

Partners for Education & Business, Inc. (PEB) have announced the 2021 CNY P-TECH Business Partnership of the Year award winners. The Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) programs in the Syracuse City and Auburn School Districts are supported by PEB. However, they could not be nearly as impactful without their local business partners. Read more

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
164
Followers
427
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

