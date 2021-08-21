Trending news headlines in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) What’s going on in Syracuse? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Troubled owner hopes to reopen Golden Corral restaurant in Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y. -- The troubled owner of a Golden Corral forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic just a year after it opened is hoping to restart the buffet-style, all-you-can-eat restaurant soon. Niral Patel, a restaurant and hotel operator based in in Saratoga Springs, is preparing to reopen his Golden... Read more

Breakthrough case of Covid takes life of Jim Sterio, beloved Syracuse restaurateur Syracuse, N.Y. – Dimitrio “Jim” Sterio, remembered as the friendly proprietor of the former Sterio’s Landmark Restaurant in downtown Syracuse, had survived a lot before this year. Doctors at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester gave Sterio a new liver in 2002 that saved his life. He’d also had quadruple-bypass heart... Read more

‘Britney Spears’ Case Has Shown Why Guardianship Laws Need to Change’ Nina Kohn, the David M. Levy L’48 Professor of Law and faculty director of online education in the College of Law, authored an op-ed for The Guardian titled “Britney Spears’ case has shown why guardianship laws need to change.”. Kohn is a faculty affiliate with the Syracuse University Aging Studies... Read more

