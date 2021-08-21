Top stories trending in Sarasota
Sarasota school board meeting interrupted by angry parents
After multiple parents started screaming during Sarasota County's school board meeting on masks, officers told the crowd, 'Every time there's an outburst, what they're going to do is, they're going to go ahead and take a recess.' A large crowd protested outside the building as well. Read more
I cant believe this.... these people are nuts! I thought this was about keeping the kids safe? 😣😔#maskmandate
it is a complete CDC SCAMDon't let the medical people touch you or your children.This is a warning😾
Sarasota School District approves 90-day mask mandate
The mandate allows for medical exemptions. Read more
Yeah we’re NOT going to comply. I do NOT and will NOT follow mandates. I haven’t wore a mask the entire year+, and daughter is not about to start wearing one either. Ages 0-19 survivability rate is 99.997% Kids are more likely to die from heatstroke from being left in a car than the virus this year.
show me actual science! masks harm children! breathing in your own monoxide is harmful! brings down your immune system! stop being sheep and do some real research! Stop watching Fake news, they all repeat the same dialog..when are you people going to wake up!!!
Gargantuan 400-Pound Warsaw Grouper Caught In Sarasota, Florida Fishing Tourney Was Nearly A Record
A 400-pound Warsaw Grouper was caught at the 2021 Sarasota Slam fishing tournament in Sarasota, Florida. This gargantuan grouper fell just 36 pounds shy of being an IGFA all-tackle fishing world record. The Goliath Grouper is the biggest species of grouper that you can fish for in Florida but the... Read more