Sarasota, FL

Top stories trending in Sarasota

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 7 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sarasota.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sarasota area, click here.

Sarasota / fox13news.com

Sarasota school board meeting interrupted by angry parents

Sarasota school board meeting interrupted by angry parents

After multiple parents started screaming during Sarasota County's school board meeting on masks, officers told the crowd, 'Every time there's an outburst, what they're going to do is, they're going to go ahead and take a recess.' A large crowd protested outside the building as well. Read more

Comments
avatar

I cant believe this.... these people are nuts! I thought this was about keeping the kids safe? 😣😔#maskmandate

11 likes 5 dislikes 12 replies

avatar

it is a complete CDC SCAMDon't let the medical people touch you or your children.This is a warning😾

2 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

Sarasota / wtsp.com

Sarasota School District approves 90-day mask mandate

Sarasota School District approves 90-day mask mandate

The mandate allows for medical exemptions. Read more

Comments
avatar

Yeah we’re NOT going to comply. I do NOT and will NOT follow mandates. I haven’t wore a mask the entire year+, and daughter is not about to start wearing one either. Ages 0-19 survivability rate is 99.997% Kids are more likely to die from heatstroke from being left in a car than the virus this year.

5 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

show me actual science! masks harm children! breathing in your own monoxide is harmful! brings down your immune system! stop being sheep and do some real research! Stop watching Fake news, they all repeat the same dialog..when are you people going to wake up!!!

1 like 1 dislike

Florida / brobible.com

Gargantuan 400-Pound Warsaw Grouper Caught In Sarasota, Florida Fishing Tourney Was Nearly A Record

Gargantuan 400-Pound Warsaw Grouper Caught In Sarasota, Florida Fishing Tourney Was Nearly A Record

A 400-pound Warsaw Grouper was caught at the 2021 Sarasota Slam fishing tournament in Sarasota, Florida. This gargantuan grouper fell just 36 pounds shy of being an IGFA all-tackle fishing world record. The Goliath Grouper is the biggest species of grouper that you can fish for in Florida but the... Read more

Sarasota / youtube.com

400k foreclosure in Sarasota

400k foreclosure in Sarasota

Read more

Comments / 0

 

New Orleans, LA
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

