Top stories trending in Boise

Idaho’s Mask Mandates Returning?
Having had a chance to see how the other half lives a week in Lincoln City, Oregon, I feel that we will see a lot more mask-wearing and mask mandates returning to Idaho. The Idaho Press reports that the CDC says that most Idahoans should be wearing a mask whether they're vaccinated or not. The CDC, through the Idaho Press says because Idahoans are continuing to catch the Delta variant mask must be worn indoors. Read more
Lies, lies, lies masks do nothing it's all about control. Why would vaccinated to need to wear? Vaccinated people are catching Covid and many dying or sick. Wake up people things are not going back to normal.
8 likes 2 dislikes 6 replies
any laws repugnant to the constitution are null and void, I will not comply. Take your masks and vaccinations and shove em
17 likes 2 dislikes
Alleged Boise neo-Nazis charged with planning power grid attacks in Idaho, Northwest
This article was written by Jacob Scholl of the Idaho Statesman. A group of men accused of being part of a neo-Nazi movement — including Idaho residents — are facing new federal charges over alleged plans to carry out attacks on energy grid infrastructure in Idaho and the Northwest. On... Read more
Sockeye salmon viewable at nature center in Boise
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Fifteen live adult sockeye salmon have been released for public viewing at a nature center in Boise, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says. The agency said Tuesday that the sockeye can be viewed at the MK Nature Center’s Alpine Lake aquarium. The center is open from daylight to dusk. Read more