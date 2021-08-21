Top stories trending in Boise

Idaho’s Mask Mandates Returning?

Having had a chance to see how the other half lives a week in Lincoln City, Oregon, I feel that we will see a lot more mask-wearing and mask mandates returning to Idaho. The Idaho Press reports that the CDC says that most Idahoans should be wearing a mask whether they're vaccinated or not. The CDC, through the Idaho Press says because Idahoans are continuing to catch the Delta variant mask must be worn indoors. Read more