News wrap: Headlines in Lakeland

Ron DeSantis says wayward school boards want CNN ‘fanfare’
The Governor lashed out in Lakeland. Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to mock pro-mask mandate school boards as preferring the limelight of CNN to the rule of law in comments Saturday. “I mean, look. There’s no doubt about it. If you follow the law in Florida as a school board, you... Read more
Our children our choices let the parents make that call ! Have you EVER seen a child with autism try to wear one ????
and he doesn't? this is why he keeps pushing his laws and pressure on schools and their superintendents. nothing but politics for ronnie RON BE GONE FOR EVER AND NEVER WILL BE PRESIDENT
Polk County health care workers are now rallying against COVID-19 vaccine mandates
A group of Polk County health care workers is fighting back against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, both for their patients and fellow employees. Lakeland native Lindsey Grych, 30, a nurse practitioner, said she grew concerned watching COVID vaccine mandates being put in place across the United States. Grych formed a Facebook group called, “Healthcare Freedom for Healthcare Workers Polk County.” Read more
You cannot work around sick people and potentially be the cause of making them worse no choice get vaccinated or do a different job
You got your rights and have to stick up for them or you will loose them. I cannot take the vaccination or any vaccine because of my medicine that I take. Even if I could take the vaccination I would not, too many variables in it. I'm not saying that everyone should do as I do, but they should do what they feel is right for themselves.
Piper Cherokee made an emergency landing on SR-570
On August 17th, 2021, at 11:19 PM, a Piper Cherokee single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in the westbound lanes of SR-570, just east of Drane Field Road at Milepost 4. The 23-year-old pilot, along with a 23-year-old flight student, successfully guided the aircraft to the right grass shoulder causing... Read more
