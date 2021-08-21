Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

News wrap: Headlines in Fayetteville

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 7 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) The news in Fayetteville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fayetteville / cbs17.com

Friends, community rally to help family of Cumberland County EMT, mother who died from COVID

Friends, community rally to help family of Cumberland County EMT, mother who died from COVID

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday was a busy night at Texas Roadhouse in Fayetteville as people gathered to celebrate the life of an EMT who recently died of COVID. “The fact that this many people will come out to support the cause. She touched every life. Every life,” said Megan Relyea. Read more

Comments
avatar

Covid is not a joke.... wear a mask regardless if you're Covid 19 negative or think you might have it....

7 likes 1 reply

avatar

I didnt see 1 mask walking into this restaurant. And this restaurant happened the CEO killed himself due to his own COVID complications. 🤯😔

1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fayetteville / sanfordherald.com

Man accused of having sex with 11-year-old

Man accused of having sex with 11-year-old

An 18-year-old man is accused of engaging in sexual relations with an 11-year-old girl, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Israel Alex Bonner was arrested Wednesday at 12:31 p.m. in the 1900 block of Skibo Road in Fayetteville, according to a Fayetteville Police Department arrest report. Thank you for... Read more

Comments
avatar

that's not much of a news story. "welcome to channel news 11, I'm Carl Lie, tonight's story a store was robbed. that's it for tonight's news".

6 likes 1 reply

avatar

A lot of these kids lately been trying to set up adult to get in trouble when they can't get what they want. truly sickening parents need to be more strict with their kids and teenagers. instead of letting them wild out

5 likes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fayetteville / oldhousedreams.com

1941 Colonial Revival in Fayetteville, NC – $238,000

1941 Colonial Revival in Fayetteville, NC – $238,000

Listing details may have changed since 8/18/21. Check the links below for the most recent listing information. Added to OHD on 8/18/21 - Last OHD Update: 8/18/21 - 1 Comments. 1.5 story home nestled on top of a half acre wooded lot in the heart of haymount. This home is filled with olde world charm throughout with large living with masonry fireplace and dining room, built in cabinets, hardwood floors throughout, sunroom and screen porch on the main floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, hall bath and storage space. Walk to the post office, Woodpeckers baseball games, dinner and the park. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fayetteville / upandcomingweekly.com

Fiveash brings a passion for service to the Greater Fayetteville Chamber

Fiveash brings a passion for service to the Greater Fayetteville Chamber

Shari Fiveash moved to Fayetteville earlier this year to start her new role as the President and CEO of the Greater Fayetteville Chamber. “I am new in this role in Fayetteville, but I have done nonprofit management for chambers and associations for a little over 30 years now,” she said. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
476
Followers
409
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy