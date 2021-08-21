News wrap: Headlines in Fayetteville
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) The news in Fayetteville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what's trending in your community.
Friends, community rally to help family of Cumberland County EMT, mother who died from COVID
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday was a busy night at Texas Roadhouse in Fayetteville as people gathered to celebrate the life of an EMT who recently died of COVID. “The fact that this many people will come out to support the cause. She touched every life. Every life,” said Megan Relyea. Read more
Covid is not a joke.... wear a mask regardless if you're Covid 19 negative or think you might have it....
7 likes 1 reply
I didnt see 1 mask walking into this restaurant. And this restaurant happened the CEO killed himself due to his own COVID complications. 🤯😔
1 reply
Man accused of having sex with 11-year-old
An 18-year-old man is accused of engaging in sexual relations with an 11-year-old girl, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Israel Alex Bonner was arrested Wednesday at 12:31 p.m. in the 1900 block of Skibo Road in Fayetteville, according to a Fayetteville Police Department arrest report. Thank you for... Read more
that's not much of a news story. "welcome to channel news 11, I'm Carl Lie, tonight's story a store was robbed. that's it for tonight's news".
6 likes 1 reply
A lot of these kids lately been trying to set up adult to get in trouble when they can't get what they want. truly sickening parents need to be more strict with their kids and teenagers. instead of letting them wild out
5 likes
1941 Colonial Revival in Fayetteville, NC – $238,000
Listing details may have changed since 8/18/21. Check the links below for the most recent listing information. Added to OHD on 8/18/21 - Last OHD Update: 8/18/21 - 1 Comments. 1.5 story home nestled on top of a half acre wooded lot in the heart of haymount. This home is filled with olde world charm throughout with large living with masonry fireplace and dining room, built in cabinets, hardwood floors throughout, sunroom and screen porch on the main floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, hall bath and storage space. Walk to the post office, Woodpeckers baseball games, dinner and the park. Read more
Fiveash brings a passion for service to the Greater Fayetteville Chamber
Shari Fiveash moved to Fayetteville earlier this year to start her new role as the President and CEO of the Greater Fayetteville Chamber. “I am new in this role in Fayetteville, but I have done nonprofit management for chambers and associations for a little over 30 years now,” she said. Read more