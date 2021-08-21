What's up: Top news in Anchorage

(ANCHORAGE, AK) What’s going on in Anchorage? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Mat-Su doctor: “Stand with me over a patient taking their last breaths” Alaska is seeing some of its highest case numbers of the entire COVID-19 pandemic, and its hospitals are full. Doctors and nurses have described hours-long waits for care in the emergency room, as a wave of COVID-19-infected patients collides with already high summer demand on hospitals from tourists and trauma victims. Read more

Over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China seized at Alaska Port of Entry ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Anchorage Port of Entry confiscated more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China, and “more keep coming,” the agency said. In a Thursday afternoon press release from the agency, it stated that the cards closely resemble authentic... Read more

COVID-19 Cases Stress Anchorage Intensive Care Units ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The intensive care unit system in Alaska's largest city is near capacity amid a rise in COVID-19 cases during what is typically a busy season for hospitals. Some patients are having to wait longer for emergency care, or ending up in beds outside the ICU, as... Read more

