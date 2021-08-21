What's up: Top news in Anchorage
(ANCHORAGE, AK) What’s going on in Anchorage? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Mat-Su doctor: “Stand with me over a patient taking their last breaths”
Alaska is seeing some of its highest case numbers of the entire COVID-19 pandemic, and its hospitals are full. Doctors and nurses have described hours-long waits for care in the emergency room, as a wave of COVID-19-infected patients collides with already high summer demand on hospitals from tourists and trauma victims. Read more
Over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China seized at Alaska Port of Entry
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Anchorage Port of Entry confiscated more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China, and “more keep coming,” the agency said. In a Thursday afternoon press release from the agency, it stated that the cards closely resemble authentic... Read more
COVID-19 Cases Stress Anchorage Intensive Care Units
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The intensive care unit system in Alaska's largest city is near capacity amid a rise in COVID-19 cases during what is typically a busy season for hospitals. Some patients are having to wait longer for emergency care, or ending up in beds outside the ICU, as... Read more
In order to calibrate (I know it's a big word for some) lab test equipment, to determine who has this ghost virus, you must obtain a specimen. There has not ever been a lab specimen of Covid 19, it is the common flu, wake up people! Your being played!
CSC hosts first graduation ceremony in Alaska
Twenty Chadron State College graduate students received their Master of Arts in Education degrees Aug. 3 in a special ceremony at the Anchorage School District Office. CSC President Dr. Randy Rhine, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jim Powell, and Education Department Chair Dr. Don King presented diplomas to graduates, while Vice Chancellor for Academic Planning and Partnerships Dr. Jodi Kupper represented the Nebraska State College System. Read more