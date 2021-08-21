News wrap: Headlines in Laredo
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Education Agency says they will no longer be enforcing Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban and instead will be letting the local school districts decide how to approach the situation, at least for now. They explained it in a public health guidance letter sent... Read more
If it’s ok for the TEA to refuse a governor mandate because they don’t like it,
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority revealed the total number of positive COVID cases reported at both private and public schools so far. He says 69 students and 76 staff members have been reported positive since August 2nd when many private staff members returned to work. One of his... Read more
City should mandate safety measures to enforce masks, despite Abbott's order. For the Safety and we'll being of All. No one has a right to infect us just because they claim they have Rights. We Have A Right to Live Peaceful knowing that our City is enforcing what is Best for Us All. Not a selected group of People!If these people don't want to mask stay home , stop spreading the illness. Let's do what is Best for our Beautiful Laredo.
that is not going to them from getting sick kids will be kids it is impossible to stop them they need to close down the schools to save our children
28-Year-Old Mexican Citizen Wanted For Rape Caught At Texas-Mexico Border
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry, detained a 28-year-old Mexican citizen wanted for rape out of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Agents apprehended Jose Jorge Romanis Beltran on August 16 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. “Sexual violence... Read more