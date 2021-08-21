Top Salem news stories
Sisters traffic stop turns up over 4 pounds of methamphetamine; 3 Salem residents arrested
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies arrested three Salem residents during a traffic stop in Sisters early Thursday morning after a Bend Police K-9 helped deputies and drug agents find more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car, officials said. The post Sisters traffic stop turns up over 4 pounds of methamphetamine; 3 Salem residents arrested appeared first on KTVZ. Read more
😂😂😂3 pounds of meth is nothing going through sisters considering theres 5 times that amount that moves through there daily
1 reply
Excellent work!! And give that drug dog a big juicy bone! Kudos for getting the drugs off our streets...
1 like
Governor Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Representative Gary Leif
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown Thursday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, August 21, in honor of Representative Gary Leif, who died on July 22 after battling cancer. Representative Leif had represented Oregon's House District 2 since... Read more
Wow! Dictator Brown did something good?? She makes decient choices when it doesn't affect the living.
3 likes 1 reply
