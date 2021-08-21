Cancel
Salem, OR

Top Salem news stories

Posted by 
Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 7 days ago

(SALEM, OR) The news in Salem never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Salem area, click here.

Sisters / ktvz.com

Sisters traffic stop turns up over 4 pounds of methamphetamine; 3 Salem residents arrested

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies arrested three Salem residents during a traffic stop in Sisters early Thursday morning after a Bend Police K-9 helped deputies and drug agents find more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car, officials said. The post Sisters traffic stop turns up over 4 pounds of methamphetamine; 3 Salem residents arrested appeared first on KTVZ. Read more

Comments
avatar

😂😂😂3 pounds of meth is nothing going through sisters considering theres 5 times that amount that moves through there daily

1 reply

avatar

Excellent work!! And give that drug dog a big juicy bone! Kudos for getting the drugs off our streets...

1 like

Salem / katu.com

Governor Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Representative Gary Leif

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown Thursday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, August 21, in honor of Representative Gary Leif, who died on July 22 after battling cancer. Representative Leif had represented Oregon's House District 2 since... Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow! Dictator Brown did something good?? She makes decient choices when it doesn't affect the living.

3 likes 1 reply

Salem / youtube.com

Salem / youtube.com

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

