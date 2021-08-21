Top Pensacola news stories

(PENSACOLA, FL) The news in Pensacola never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Monoclonal antibody treatment site to open at Northwest Florida Fairgrounds FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday afternoon that a monoclonal antibody treatment site is opening at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. It will be available seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. DeSantis says health officials can handle up to...

Lightning strike causes fire at Pensacola apartment complex PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An apartment complex in Pensacola caught fire Friday afternoon from a lightning strike. The fire occurred at Emory Apartments on East Olive Road. There were no injuries, a release from officials states.

Police: Florida mom crushed special needs daughter's liver in hospital bed, killing her PENSACOLA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old mother was arrested after police say she killed her special needs 14-year-old daughter while the teenager was in the hospital. Pensacola Police Department Chief Eric Randall and a representative from the State's Attorney's Office spoke at a press conference Tuesday regarding Jessica Bortle's arrest. According to Randall, Bortle took her daughter Jasmine Singletary to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital on July 8 to treat an infection. Randall said Singletary was a "special needs patient with neuromuscular disorder."

