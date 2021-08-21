Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Top Pensacola news stories

Pensacola News Alert
 7 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) The news in Pensacola never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pensacola area, click here.

Florida / weartv.com

Monoclonal antibody treatment site to open at Northwest Florida Fairgrounds

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday afternoon that a monoclonal antibody treatment site is opening at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. It will be available seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. DeSantis says health officials can handle up to... Read more

Wish I had known, I would have loved to meet him and shake his hand.

Pensacola / weartv.com

Lightning strike causes fire at Pensacola apartment complex

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An apartment complex in Pensacola caught fire Friday afternoon from a lightning strike. The fire occurred at Emory Apartments on East Olive Road. There were no injuries, a release from officials states. Read more

Florida / truecrimedaily.com

Police: Florida mom crushed special needs daughter’s liver in hospital bed, killing her

PENSACOLA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old mother was arrested after police say she killed her special needs 14-year-old daughter while the teenager was in the hospital. Pensacola Police Department Chief Eric Randall and a representative from the State’s Attorney's Office spoke at a press conference Tuesday regarding Jessica Bortle’s arrest. According to Randall, Bortle took her daughter Jasmine Singletary to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital on July 8 to treat an infection. Randall said Singletary was a "special needs patient with neuromuscular disorder." Read more

Pensacola / thepulsepensacola.com

Local builder endows Student Constructors Scholarship at PSC

Pensacola builder Amir Fooladi has established a scholarship to help Pensacola State College students hoping to enter the construction field. Fooladi, PSC President Ed Meadows and the PSC Alumni Association announced the PSC Student Constructors Endowed Scholarship earlier this week. Open to students enrolled in the College’s carpentry, electrical, mechanical,... Read more

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola, FL
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

