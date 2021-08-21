Top Mobile news stories

Cancel
(MOBILE, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Mobile.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Alabama / mynbc15.com

Mobile DA, Sheriff blast new Alabama law

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — Last month, Jaylun Cassino, 19, was gunned down at a Mobile gas station. Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with murder, yet that name doesn't appear in public jail records because of a new law that went into effect July 1st. "I'm just flabbergasted that... Read more

It’s supposed to already be the law. I’m not on any criminal’s side by the way. I do have a Bachelors in Criminal Justice and I’m a former military policeman, so I know a little about the law.

that's a crying shame--- what about the victim's right--- so shouldn't the parents be held accountable--- ??

Mobile / wkrg.com

Exclusive: Mobile hospital allows WKRG cameras to show dire COVID situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is giving you an exclusive look at the dire situation inside one of the busiest COVID-19 hospitals in the state. Springhill Medical Center in Mobile is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Hospital administration asked WKRG to show the public what they are dealing with, in hopes that people understand the struggle. Read more

There is just no positive aspect to this vaccine if you take the shot you still end up with Covid. IF you don't take the shot you're spreading the virus I'm truly sorry for the ones that catch it and die or become hospitalized ! Things have really become critical I pray I don't catch it! #Trust IN GOD!

So vaccinated and un vaccinated in ICU, they mentioned 2 people's age! At this point it's not political, it's not someone telling people not to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated and vaccinated have done their research and have determined their stance. Natural immunity is 7 times stronger than the vaccination!

Mobile / columbiacommunityconnection.com

Richardson to Represent: TDHS student Going to DYW Nationals

Zora Richardson said the State Distinguished Young Women’s Program the week before the competition in Salem on Aug. 7 was “a bit intimidating…”. “... to walk into a room full of strangers on the first night and know I was competing against them,” Richardson said, “but I made friends and became close with several of the girls as the week went on.” Read more

Mobile / mobilememorialgardens.com

Beufa Imogene (Olin) Green - Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery

On July 7, 2021 our family lost our matriarch, Beufa Imogene (Olin) Green. She was born in Huron, South Dakota on August 24, 1924 and raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but has been a resident of Mobile, Alabama since 1957. She will be greeted in heaven by her husband of over fifty years, William Lawrence Green and her parents, Herman Lawrence Olin and Violet Mae (Behrens) Olin as well as her brother, Lawrence Dean Olin and her infant sons, Timothy James and James Allen Green. Read more

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

