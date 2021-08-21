Top Mobile news stories
(MOBILE, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Mobile.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Mobile DA, Sheriff blast new Alabama law
MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — Last month, Jaylun Cassino, 19, was gunned down at a Mobile gas station. Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with murder, yet that name doesn't appear in public jail records because of a new law that went into effect July 1st. "I'm just flabbergasted that... Read more
It’s supposed to already be the law. I’m not on any criminal’s side by the way. I do have a Bachelors in Criminal Justice and I’m a former military policeman, so I know a little about the law.
2 replies
that's a crying shame--- what about the victim's right--- so shouldn't the parents be held accountable--- ??
2 likes
Exclusive: Mobile hospital allows WKRG cameras to show dire COVID situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is giving you an exclusive look at the dire situation inside one of the busiest COVID-19 hospitals in the state. Springhill Medical Center in Mobile is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Hospital administration asked WKRG to show the public what they are dealing with, in hopes that people understand the struggle. Read more
There is just no positive aspect to this vaccine if you take the shot you still end up with Covid. IF you don't take the shot you're spreading the virus I'm truly sorry for the ones that catch it and die or become hospitalized ! Things have really become critical I pray I don't catch it! #Trust IN GOD!
6 likes
So vaccinated and un vaccinated in ICU, they mentioned 2 people's age! At this point it's not political, it's not someone telling people not to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated and vaccinated have done their research and have determined their stance. Natural immunity is 7 times stronger than the vaccination!
Richardson to Represent: TDHS student Going to DYW Nationals
Zora Richardson said the State Distinguished Young Women’s Program the week before the competition in Salem on Aug. 7 was “a bit intimidating…”. “... to walk into a room full of strangers on the first night and know I was competing against them,” Richardson said, “but I made friends and became close with several of the girls as the week went on.” Read more
Beufa Imogene (Olin) Green - Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery
On July 7, 2021 our family lost our matriarch, Beufa Imogene (Olin) Green. She was born in Huron, South Dakota on August 24, 1924 and raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but has been a resident of Mobile, Alabama since 1957. She will be greeted in heaven by her husband of over fifty years, William Lawrence Green and her parents, Herman Lawrence Olin and Violet Mae (Behrens) Olin as well as her brother, Lawrence Dean Olin and her infant sons, Timothy James and James Allen Green. Read more